Florida state troopers corral 12-foot gator on Alligator Alley

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
It’s called Alligator Alley for a reason.

The portion of Interstate 75 that crosses the Everglades in South Florida is teeming with alligators, and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol had their hands full on Monday trying to coax a 12-footer from the road.

The reptile caused a major traffic jam on I-75, the Naples Daily News reported.

According to a tweet from the FHP, the alligator was hovering near mile marker 78, impeding motorists who were traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Naples.

Troopers were called to the scene in Collier County at about 4 p.m. EST and snapped a photo of the alligator, the Miami Herald reported.

Alligator Alley was opened to traffic on Feb. 11, 1968, according to the Naples Florida Weekly. The American Automobile Association gets the credit for giving the highway its name, according to the Herald.

