Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox an engagement ring full of thorns that hurts to take off

By Daisy Maldonado
 4 days ago

Love hurts.

In a new interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that there's more to the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox than meets the eye.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously gave fans a glimpse at the engagement ring in a video on his Instagram.

He explained that he designed it with Stephen Webster to feature both an emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and a diamond, his birthstone. The gorgeous combination of stones is “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

While the concept of the ring is unique in and of itself, Colson revealed to Vogue that the ring’s bands are not solely for decorative purposes, and instead, symbolize a much stronger bond.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” Baker explained.

“So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

When it came to sharing the news of their engagement with the world, MGK shared that the couple decided to do so in an effort to “control the narrative."

.“As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘Whoa!’” he told the media outlet.

“But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Baker and Fox have made their unusual connection known in a variety of ways. From wearing each other's blood in a necklace to chaining themselves by their fingernails to even going as far as actually drinking each other's blood after their engagement; their relationship always manages to blow our minds.

Naturally, Twitter did its thing...






If their dating life is any indicator, we're willing to bet their wedding will be the spectacle of the year.

Distractify

Just a Reminder That Megan Fox and MGK Have Said and Done Way Worse Than Drinking Each Other’s Blood

It’s official! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating. Megan posted a video of their special moment to Instagram and it looked beautiful … at first. But if you got a chance to read her caption, things got a little, uh, strange. To put this as delicately as I can, the Transformers star shared that after she said yes to her husband-to-be, they drank each other’s blood.
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Vanity Fair

Can You Imagine What the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Wedding Will Look Like?

Did you hear already? Did a black crow soar into your window last night and caw horribly: “Megan Fox and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker are betrothed”? Did a viper slither its way up your leg and around your waist so it might whisper in your ear: “It is done. They are to be wed.” Did some icy writhe interrupt you before your third incantation of “Beetlejuice” with a shiver down your spine, one that intimated in crystal clear meaning: “Stop that. He’s already here, and he put a ring on Megan Fox’s finger”?
SheKnows

Brian Austin Green Reportedly Had This Family-Oriented Response to Megan Fox & MGK's Engagement

There is reportedly no bad blood between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox after finalizing their divorce. The former couple has found an amicable place to co-parent and they’re both involved in happy relationships. And that’s why the 90210 star’s positive reaction to Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly comes from a good place. With Green “entirely moved on” to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, the actor is wishing his ex well in her new relationship. “As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” a source told People. Their...
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
FOXBusiness

Megan Fox's 'unique' engagement ring's cost estimated around $300,000: expert

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a nontraditional Toi et Moi setting ring Tuesday. Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both shared the news Wednesday on Instagram. The musician specifically shared a video featuring the ring. The diamond and emerald ring is estimated to be valued around $300,000, jewelry expert and designer Mark Broumand told FOX Business.
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement

The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.
WTOL-TV

'I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood': Megan Fox and Cleveland-native Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published story. Congrats are in order for rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox!. The couple, who have been together since June 2020, announced their engagement- along with a video of the ring- to Instagram Wednesday evening, detailing the thoughtful reason for the unusual look of the ring- made up of two different stones.
E! News

Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
hotnewhiphop.com

MGK & Megan Fox Make 1st Public Appearance Since Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend. Kelly also opened the Dolce & Gabbana show with a musical performance. Kelly rocked a black diamond-encrusted get-up, while...
In Style

Megan Fox's Engagement Ring May Have Cost $400,000, but the Bag From Amazon She Wore to Match Is Only $80

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From I am weed to I am wed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. It happened two days ago in Puerto Rico, and Fox's Instagram caption may have just outdone their now-famous meet-cute story. There's a lot going on, namely: karma, magic, love intoxication, reincarnation, and of course, vampires. But I guess that's just what life looks like when you're finally united with your twin flame. MGK and Fox weren't the only twin flames present at their engagement though. Fox's famous JW Pei bag also twinned with her two-stone emerald and diamond engagement ring.
