ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Republican Bob Stefanowski looks to face off against Lamont in governor race again

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2F69_0dqGVQPl00

A familiar opponent wants to take on Gov. Ned Lamont in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Bob Stefanowski wants a rematch. Gov. Ned Lamont narrowly beat him four years ago, and Stefanowski says this year will be very different.

"I'm going to be a much better candidate this time," said Stefanowski.

The GOP candidate for governor says he is no longer a one trick pony.

"I've got a much better appreciation of the issues than I did last time around and a much better set of solutions," said Stefanowski.

He still wants to cut taxes and crack down on crime, and he says Lamont's COVID emergency powers have got to end.

"We've gotten $6 billion of funding from the feds, and people are waiting in line for a simple home test," Stefanowski said.

Stefanowski also wants to hire an inspector general to audit every state agency.

When it comes to school mask mandates, Stefanowski does not believe they should be implemented at the state level.

"I don't think they should be mandated at the state level," he said. "I think it should be left up to the local communities and their school board."

Stefanowski agrees with Gov. Lamont that schools should not have a remote learning option. Thousands of parents and teachers have signed an online petition asking for the option amid the Omicron surge.

Lamont says he's ready to run on his record.

"Taking care of business and doing what I was hired to do. We're in a very different place...than we were, you know, three years ago when we were facing chronic fiscal deficits," the governor said.

An October Sacred Heart poll gave Lamont a 50% approval rating, down slightly from earlier in 2021. The same poll gave Stefanowski a commanding lead over fellow Republican Themis Klarides, but 40% of Republicans are still undecided.

Stefanowski isn't taking any chances though. He's already pouring $10 million into the race.

"This is $10 million of Amy's (his wife) and my money. We're going to be aggressively fundraising," said Stefanowski.

One thing is certain, this race will be expensive. Lamont is a multimillionaire and just like last time, he's wiling to spend his own fortune to win.

You can see News 12 Connecticut's John Craven's full interview with Bob Stefanowski this weekend on Connecticut Power and Politics.

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

Stefanowski starts $1 million TV ad campaign for Connecticut governor vs. Democrat Ned Lamont

With less than 10 months before Election Day, Republican Bob Stefanowski kicked off a $1 million television ad campaign Tuesday that essentially marked the start of the race for governor. Stefanowski, who lost by 3 percentage points to Democrat Ned Lamont in 2018, is reintroducing himself to Connecticut voters with largely biographical information in the commercials. He unveiled 15-second, ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
John Craven
Person
Bob Stefanowski
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: One-on-One With Bob Stefanowski

Bob Stefanowski, a Madison businessman and Republican who ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018, is going to run for governor again. This comes after a narrow loss to Lamont four years ago. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Stefanowski about his second run for governor. Mike: "So as you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Bob Stefanowski Officially Seeks a Rematch

Madison Republican Bob Stefanowski, a former investment banker who lost to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018 by 44,372 votes, announced his intent to run for his party’s nomination Wednesday morning on the Chaz & AJ show. Stefanowski is seeking a rematch against Lamont, who is running for reelection. In...
MADISON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

Rift forming in Republican race for Wisconsin governor

(The Center Square) – It looks like bad blood is forming in the Republican race for governor, and the race hasn’t officially begun yet. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday suggested that Kevin Nicholson not run for governor against Rebecca Kleefisch. “If Kevin Nicholson is listening, you need...
WISCONSIN STATE
franklinfreepress.net

James kicks off campaign for governor in Republican Primary

Greenville businessman Tim James officially kicked off his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor at a ceremony held on the steps of the Alabama Capitol Wednesday morning. James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, ran unsuccessfully for the position in 2002 and 2010. James' platform calls for Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
NECN

Looking at the Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor's Race

With Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll getting into the Massachusetts lieutenant governor‘s race there are now five announced Democrats vying for the state’s second in command. They include State Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, State Rep. Tammy Gouveia and businessman Brett Bero, with several others are considering a run.
SALEM, MA
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy