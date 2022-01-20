Biden Predicts Russia Will ‘Move In’ on Ukraine

More than an open Russian invasion of Ukraine, European capitals fear Kiev could be lured into a clash with pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway Donbass region. According to senior European officials, the Western allies have warned Moscow that any provocation there -- even if uniformed Russian troops were not involved -- would also trigger the massive sanctions response they are drawing up. And, separately, they have urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky not to allow his forces to be drawn into more intense fighting by any Russian-backed actions on the tense frontline. The warnings in Brussels, in the wake of European talks with NATO and US leaders, came as Ukraine reported that its forces had dismantled a network of saboteurs allegedly "coordinated by Russian special services".

