ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden Predicts Russia Will ‘Move In’ on Ukraine

By Shannon Vavra
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his administration's starkest analysis yet of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans, President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine. “My guess is he will move in,” Biden said of Putin during his first press conference in roughly 10 months. “He has to do...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cia#Russian#The Daily Beast#State Department
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

Europe warns against Russian provocation in Donbass

More than an open Russian invasion of Ukraine, European capitals fear Kiev could be lured into a clash with pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway Donbass region. According to senior European officials, the Western allies have warned Moscow that any provocation there -- even if uniformed Russian troops were not involved -- would also trigger the massive sanctions response they are drawing up. And, separately, they have urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky not to allow his forces to be drawn into more intense fighting by any Russian-backed actions on the tense frontline. The warnings in Brussels, in the wake of European talks with NATO and US leaders, came as Ukraine reported that its forces had dismantled a network of saboteurs allegedly "coordinated by Russian special services".
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian Defense Minister: Stop the Hype About a Russian Invasion

As a slew of Western countries ordered evacuations of diplomats’ families from Ukraine and the United Kingdom joined the U.S. in vowing to send troops in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s own defense minister said there are “no grounds” to believe war is imminent.
POLITICS
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy