Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency but emerge triumphant as a team of two halves

By Vithushan Ehantharajah
 6 days ago

Only this Manchester United could put together two halves that encourage wildly different conclusions in isolation.

Part one of this Rorschach test was all too familiar. Laboured, clumsy in possession, spared by embarrassment by David de Gea . Second best to an effervescent team boasting functional, hardworking footballers in red, playing to a very clear plan at a state of the art stadium in front of an entrusting crowd? United fans can only dream.

The second was also quite familiar. What we know of this United team over previous seasons is they have players who can operate independently of whatever excuse of a tactic they are adopting. Instructions and structure? Not for this lot. You don’t go to Second City for the scripts.

Mash them together and you get what transpired at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night. A magic eye of a 3-1 win that looks either convincing or fortuitous depending on which angle you’re gazing upon it . Even in a results industry, and a result that moves United two points off the top four, it was hard to tot this up as an outright success.

As much was this a meeting of different mights, one more instructive quirk was a difference relating to their managers. What we know of modern football is that player power means they no longer fear their bosses in the way they may have used to. Thus the key for anyone trying to get the Gen Z footballer to cede to their whims is to convince them to do so out of the goodness of their hearts. And even given their respective struggles – Brentford’s four league defeats in their last five; United’s one loss and two draws across the same stretch – one group are clearly far more willing to meet their coach halfway than the other. Both Thomas Frank and Ralf Rangnick know which one is which.

United always seem to save their most insipid performances for teams in the lower half of the table, almost to exacerbate their modern funk. As if they get a cut from the usual tropes of asset comparisons that do tremendous numbers on socials media (a squad with a market value of £783million up against just £190m, if you’re wondering). More alarming are the numbers contained within the games. On this occasion, Brentford had outshot their vastly wealthier opponents three to nil in the first half, boasting a superior expected goals ratio of 1.15 to 0.22.

But you didn’t need an abacus to tally Brentford’s superiority during the opening period. This was largely the best of them under Frank: if not winning every ball, then almost always ensuring the subsequent United pass was in some way awry. They were sharp going forward, in sync knowing where each other was and so clear in movement and execution, with energy levels to match. What was particularly notable was how they targeted United’s right side, which was often a man light as Bruno Fernandes roamed elsewhere.

The only thing missing for Brentford, as ever, was a more clinical edge. And as Mathias Jensen had a trio of efforts on goal – two in the first half he should have converted – the host’s mortality, exemplified by just 12 goals in the 10 home games in the league prior to this one, was ripe for exploitation by opponents boasting such individual quality.

In the space of seven second-half minutes, United were 2-0 up. Fred’s perfect ball over the top was flicked up then headed in by Anthony Elanga. Cristiano Ronaldo ’s imperious chest set Fernandes through for an easy lay on for Mason Greenwood to finish into an empty net. Two moments of brilliance – two goals, with the first two shots on target.

From that point, it was a different game. Brentford could not really do more, beyond committing more men forward. Which they did, resulting in Marcus Rashford ’s third.

While we’re talking about individuals coming to the fore, it is only right Rangnick gets some of his own credit, too. Whatever was said at half-time was heeded, especially if it was encouragement for United to play that little bit snappier and have a little more conviction going forward. The ponderous side that slinked into the changing rooms at the break did not emerge after.

Arguably more impressive was changing the 4-2-3-1 to a 5-3-2 on 71 minutes. The tweak ensured United were less porous, and also gave a chance for Rangnick to flex his managerial courage by withdrawing Ronaldo, for Harry Maguire, no less.

Indeed as Rashford celebrated his first goal since 30 October, Rangnick was offering condolences to Ronaldo for having to watch from the bench as the clear spaces in the final third were to someone else’s gain. Further along sat Anthony Martial, fresh from clearing the air with the manager earlier in the week after opting out of the squad that relinquished a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa on the weekend.

The first 45 minutes speak of the issues that remain, but it is the second 45 that will matter most. With control assumed, a game won and a public showing that, though tactical cohesion is still a work in progress, diplomacy and cooperation are not a lost cause with this team.

The Independent

Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.FootballManchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

In-form Manchester United keep heat on WSL leaders Arsenal with Spurs scalp

Manchester United kept up the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton.Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Late Tobin Heath goal rescues point for Arsenal against Manchester City

Tobin Heath’s 92nd minute equalizer ended Arsenal’s run of three straight defeats in all competitions. The Gunners were on the verge of losing their second straight game in the WSL before Heath’s goal, which leaves Arsenal top of the WSL, two points ahead of Manchester United in second, with a game in hand, and four points ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand on Arsenal.
WORLD
The Independent

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Tottenham tale of woeThe Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

