The Electric Man

By Alan Ng
Film Threat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep telling people this, but the multiverse was not a Marvel idea. It’s been a part of science-fiction and fantasy for a long time. Marvel just made it accessible. In B. Luciano Barsuglia’s sci-fi thriller, The Electric Man, we are flung into the vortex of infinite realities in true indie...

filmthreat.com

Film Threat

Laundry Day

Written and directed by Randy Mack, Laundry Day begins with a fight breaking out between four seemingly random individuals at a twenty-four-hour bar in New Orleans. The brawl makes no sense until we become privy to the events of the day leading up to the fisticuffs. Said participants are street performer Natalee (Samantha Ann), the drug dealing Ethan (Dave Davis), down-on-her-luck singer Dee (Kerry Cahill), and the owner of the bar, Bart (Billy Slaughter). We are told the events from the point of view of each involved party. The more we hear, the more twisted the story becomes. It appears everyone has some dirty laundry to air out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Film Threat

Stop-Zemlia

It’s been a while since the angst and effervescence of youth have been as realistically depicted as they are in Ukrainian writer-director Kateryna Gornostai’s feature-length debut Stop-Zemlia. With the keen eye of a seasoned documentarian, the filmmaker captures all the depression, anxiety, boredom, love, loathing, and insecurity of seemingly apathetic teens, her gaze never mocking or judging. Nor does she over-romanticize that period in our lives when raging hormones guide us and torment us in equal measure. Instead, what the drama demonstrates, in a quietly assured manner, is that times may change and locations may differ, but we all continue to go through the same thing.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Framing Agnes

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! Framing Agnes is an intimate and personal documentary that deconstructs the historical importance of a transgender woman, Agnes, from a significant and fascinating point of view. Director Chase Joynt offers several engaging areas of understanding in this multi-faceted exploration and examination of transgender life, especially when society was in complete denial of its existence. The feature-length film is based on a short of the same name, which screened at Sundance in 2020.
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Best Reasons to Watch Movies

It is common for many of us to look forward to watching a movie since it helps us relax, disconnect, and have an excellent time. In a movie, you may feel various emotions without experiencing the adverse side effects in real life. Many people find it beneficial to relax, reduce anxiety, inspire motivation, and even provide energy for everyday activities.
MOVIES
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Rachel Riley
Person
Tom Sizemore
Film Threat

American Night

Written and directed by Alessio Della Vale, the neo-noir American Night takes place in New York City on one fateful night. Michael Rubino (Emile Hirsch) has just laid his father to rest and is the new head of the mafia. As a sign of the power he now yields, Michael is set to bring Warhol’s pop-art painting of Marilyn Monroe to his place. However, the bumbling courier, Shakey (Fortunato Cerlino), loses it. Thus, the hunt is on for the priceless piece.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Film Threat

The Reunion

Phil Harding’s The Reunion turns a seemingly mild existential crisis into a full-blown thriller. The crisis at hand is this idea that we can never move on with life until we confront the past — the operative word here is “confront.”. Ricky (Dave Rosenberg) is a failed...
YOGA
Film Threat

We Met in Virtual Reality

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! Seriously, doesn’t it seem like we’re about to take that first step into the Matrix? As the world isolated during lockdown, its citizens found connections in VRCHAT. This digital phenomenon prompted director Joe Hunting to grab his virtual camera and give us an in-depth tour of the coming Metaverse in his documentary, We Met in Virtual Reality.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Fuller House' Star Lands 'Role of a Lifetime'

Ashley Liao, who had a breakout part in Netflix's Fuller House, recently finished filming her latest movie, Loveboat, Taipei. The movie also stars To All The Boys actor Ross Butler, who celebrated finishing the film earlier this month. When Liao was cast in the project last fall, she called it the "role of a lifetime."
MOVIES
#Sci Fi#The Electric Man#Trace
Film Threat

When You Finish Saving the World

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! When You Finish Saving the World is the directorial debut of playwright, author, and Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg based on his audiobook with the same name, which he narrates. The comedic drama lives in your headspace. It’s neither spectacle nor glamour, but a bird’s eye view into an upper-middle-class family of three in middle America. The film is held together by the robust performance of Julianne Moore, who plays Evelyn Katz, the mother to Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard) and wife to Roger (Jay O’Sanders), a school chancellor.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Leonor Will Never Die

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! After spending an entire lifetime immersed in all things cinema, one might understandably believe they’ve seen everything already. Leonor Will Never Die is the kind of film that proves such a notion wrong, but not necessarily in a good way. The Filipino action drama, written and directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar, is about unconventionally overcoming writer’s block.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
Film Threat

Five Great 90s Movies Based on True Stories

The 1990s was a great decade for movies and in their search to tell ever more engaging stories, many directors and writers were drawn back to real life for their inspiration. Here are five of the best movies of the 90s that were largely based on true stories. Casino (1995)
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Kanye West documentary, Aubrey Plaza’s crime thriller and other highlights

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
MOVIES
Film Threat

Every Day in Kaimuki

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! Every Day in Kaimuki is the first feature of Hawaiian writer-director Alika Tengan. It is the story of Naz (co-writer Naz Kawakami), a nighttime DJ at an indie radio station and a skateboarding enthusiast. The young man, who describes himself as a “Hawaiian guy who grew up in Hawaii and never left,” is in the process of leaving his peaceful but unfulfilling life in Kaimuki for the Big Apple with his girlfriend, Sloane (Rina White). She is a promising ceramic artist who has been accepted into an art program in New York.
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Team for Amazon Holiday Movie ‘Red One’

Chris Evans will join Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday film, “Red One.” Amazon Studios is developing the feature project, which is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. The film, which aims to shoot this year, is described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” Evans will next be seen starring in the Russo brothers’ Netflix spy film “The Gray Man” and will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear.” Evans is in development on a biopic about Gene Kelly, in which he’ll...
MOVIES

