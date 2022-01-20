The Electric Man

It’s been a while since the angst and effervescence of youth have been as realistically depicted as they are in Ukrainian writer-director Kateryna Gornostai’s feature-length debut Stop-Zemlia. With the keen eye of a seasoned documentarian, the filmmaker captures all the depression, anxiety, boredom, love, loathing, and insecurity of seemingly apathetic teens, her gaze never mocking or judging. Nor does she over-romanticize that period in our lives when raging hormones guide us and torment us in equal measure. Instead, what the drama demonstrates, in a quietly assured manner, is that times may change and locations may differ, but we all continue to go through the same thing.

