One person in critical condition after industrial accident at food manufacturing company

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in critical condition after an industrial accident Wednesday at Darling Ingredients, near 14401 S 5th St. in Bellevue.

Authorities say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Captain Monty Daganaar told KETV NewsWatch 7 that an employee at Darling was pinned by a forklift at the plant. No further details are known at this time.

Authorities confirmed the incident was an industrial accident.

