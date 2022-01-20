ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One person in critical condition after industrial accident at food manufacturing company

By KETV Staff Report
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K43t6_0dqFf89700

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in critical condition after an industrial accident Wednesday at Darling Ingredients, near 14401 S 5th St. in Bellevue.

Authorities say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Captain Monty Daganaar told KETV NewsWatch 7 that an employee at Darling was pinned by a forklift at the plant. No further details are known at this time.

Authorities confirmed the incident was an industrial accident.

Stay with KETV for updates on this developing story...

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Bellevue, NE
Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Manufacturing#Manufacturing Company#Nebraska Medicine#Forklift#Darling Ingredients#Sarpy County Sheriff
CNN

CNN

847K+
Followers
128K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy