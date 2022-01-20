ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie Sanders Tweets Support For King Soopers Workers During Strike

By Jennifer McRae
 5 days ago

UPDATE: King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for King Soopers workers who are striking. The strike started one week ago with the union representing striking workers claiming an unfair work environment and demanding a living wage.

(credit: CBS)

The former presidential candidate tweeted, “This is what corporate greed is about. Over 8,000 Kroger employees in Colorado are on strike for decent wages and working conditions. Meanwhile, Kroger’s profits are soaring and their CEO got a 45% salary increase and now makes over $20 million a year. Let’s support the workers!”

The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area.

Michael Elledge
5d ago

They like to talk about how much the CEO's are making off the people doing the work, but, never want to talk about how much these unions are making off of the workers.

Barbara Chapman
5d ago

Bernie Sanders????? What does he have to do with this strike????

