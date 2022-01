It's getting pretty ugly out there for the S&P 500. There are still places to make money — but if you're like most investors — you likely don't own much of them. Ten stocks in the S&P 500, almost entirely widely under-owned energy firms like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), are up more than 12.5% from the S&P 500's closing peak on Jan. 3, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO