ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says 'not there yet' on possible easing of tariffs on Chinese goods

By Alexandra Alper, Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8YTP_0dqEJ6wq00

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was too soon to make commitments on lifting U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, but his chief trade negotiator Katherine Tai was working on the issue.

"I'd like to be able to be in a position where I could say they're meeting their commitments, or more of their commitments, and be able to lift some of them, but we're not there yet," Biden told a news conference at the White House.

He was referring to China's commitments under a Phase 1 trade deal signed by his predecessor Donald Trump.

China has fallen far short of its pledge under the two-year Phase 1 trade agreement to buy $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services during 2020 and 2021, and it remains unclear how the shortfall will be addressed.

Chinese purchases reached only about 60% of the target through November 2021, according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release December data next week.

Biden said he was aware that some business groups were clamoring for him to start unwinding U.S. tariffs of up to 25% imposed by Trump on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, and that was why Tai was working on the issue.

But he said it was too soon to move forward given China's failure to boost its purchases.

Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday that removing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would help the global economic recovery especially at a time of high inflation.

"China has always believed the cancellation of imposed tariffs would be beneficial to China, the United States and the world," Shu told a news conference.

China has said before it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese, Cynthia Osterman and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

U.S. considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict COVID rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is weighing whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources...
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

Lawmakers target China tariffs in effort to ease supply chain disruption

As inflation concerns continue to grow, the Triangle’s representatives in Congress say the time is right to discuss expanding tariff exclusions on Chinese goods, a move many say is critical to the competitiveness of American manufacturing. Rep. David Price, who represents the state's 4th Congressional District, is among 140...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. The rare sanctions threat came as...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#The U S Census Bureau#Ministry Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Salon

After a year of Joe Biden, how come we still have Donald Trump's foreign policy?

Joe Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of Donald Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that Biden would quickly remedy its worst impacts. As a senior member of the Obama administration, Biden surely needed no schooling on Obama's diplomatic agreements with Cuba and Iran, both of which began to resolve longstanding foreign policy problems and provided models for the renewed emphasis on diplomacy that Biden was promising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

289K+
Followers
272K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy