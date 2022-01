With the start of the 2022 spring semester close at hand and the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the background, COD is beginning to enforce the weekly testing guidelines they had put in place last November. Any student who disregards these protocols will be subject to discipline up to and including expulsion. This is in regards to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Executive Order 2021-20. The order mandated higher education institutions to require proof of vaccination or weekly negative COVID-19 tests for all students, staff and faculty to be on campus for extended periods of time.

