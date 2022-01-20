ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

UPDATE: Possible Explosive Device Outside Oakland Federal Building Turns Out To Be Elaborate Hoax

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQdc0_0dqDfH0N00

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A device that looked like a pipe bomb placed by someone near a federal building in downtown Oakland Wednesday was determined to be an elaborate hoax device, authorities said.

The discoverty of the suspicious package forced evacuations and several hours of street closures around the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at Clay and 13th St.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Blair said at about 12:40 p.m., a Federal Protective Service employee saw someone place the suspicious package at the base of a flagpole in a plaza adjacent to the federal building.

“At this time the device is being examined to determine the nature of what’s in that package,” said Blair. “The FBI is on scene and will be the lead investigative agency based upon what we find in that device as this wears on.”

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the bomb squad determined the device was a hoax and that deputies were doing an additional search around the building out of an abundance of caution.

The device was designed to look like a pipe bomb, with wires, screws and a circuit boards. The bomb squad was able to x-ray the device and determine it was a fake. When bomb squad technicians opened it up, they found a note addressed to law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who left the fake bomb was expecting the type of response authorities brought to the situation.

“This individual left this [device] wanting this type of response, wanting this type of attention, and had a message for law enforcement,” said Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly. “I’m not going to go into what that message was, that’s up to the FBI. But this was all by design.”

Earlier, Kelly said the device was contained in a planter box that presented issues to the bomb squad in determining the nature of the device.

“That planter box has been difficult to work in. It’s got a very deep, uh, depth to it where the device is. It’s kind of sandwiched in around dirt and soil and terrain inside that planter box so it’s been very difficult to work in,” said Kelly.

There was no immediate information about a possible suspect, although surveillance video of the person who left the device in the planter was being looked at, Kelly said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Kim Armstead said police set up a perimeter from 11th St to 16th St. and from Jefferson St. to Broadway. Several buildings within the 1200 to 1300 block of Clay St. were evacuated, said Armstead.

BART noted that the 12th Street Station entrance was closed during the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wQ4x_0dqDfH0N00

Oakland possible explosive device investigation (CBS)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Suspect In Violent Shoving of Elderly Woman In Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police announced Tuesday that officers arrested the suspect believed to have pushed an elderly woman in the city’s Chinatown district weeks ago. Police officials did not identify the individual but said the person faces charges of assault and cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death. The arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 10, when a man came up behind and pushed a woman who was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin, causing her to fall on the ground. READ MORE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown The suspect walked away, leaving the victim with minor scrapes to her legs. Before arresting the suspect, investigators had to locate the victim, described as an Asian woman about 70 years old. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728. This story will be updated.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

French Bulldog Stolen At Gunpoint Returned To Castro Valley Family

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Tears flowed Tuesday night as a French Bulldog stolen during brazen armed robbery was returned to his thankful Castro Valley family. The Alameda County Sheriff said detectives recovered the bulldog, but did not release any other details or whether the armed robbery suspects had been taken into custody. We are pleased to report that “Tito” the French Bulldog has been recovered by ACSO Detectives. Tito was stolen at gunpoint from his family on a walk on 1/15 in Castro Valley, CA. Detectives have worked relentlessly to locate him. He has been reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/2Mhyro3m0u —...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former IRS Agent Arrested In Alleged Ponzi Scheme That Cost Elderly Santa Rosa Victim $1M

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A former IRS agent and current Southern California tax professional was arrested last week and accused of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded an elderly Santa Rosa woman of more than $1 million over seven years. On Monday, Santa Rosa police identified the suspect as Elana Cohen-Roth, 77, of Marina Del Rey. Police said Cohen-Roth’s Ponzi scheme consisted of making interest payments to her investors/victims, while using incoming “investment” funds to allow for her lavish lifestyle. The victim initially reported the alleged fraud in December 2020, telling police she had entrusted a significant amount of funds to...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Jump 567%; Mayor, Police Chief Pledge Response, Urge Residents To Report Crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott on Tuesday highlighted a surge in hate crimes against the city’s Asian-American and Pacific-Islander (AAPI) communities as seen in new statistics from the police department. At a Tuesday press conference in the city’s Chinatown district, Breed and Scott spoke about the preliminary police data which shows the number of AAPI hate crime victims in San Francisco rose from nine in 2020 to 60 victims in 2021, nearly a 600% increase. Breed said the data doesn’t even tell the whole story and pledged to work with the police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma CVS Pharmacy Robbed Of Cash, Medications; Suspect Captured On Camera

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS store in Petaluma, stealing cash and medication from the store’s pharmacy in an incident similar to another CVS robbery in Santa Rosa. Petaluma police said officers responded at around 7:56 p.m. Monday to the CVS on N. McDowell Ave. Store employees told officers a man approached the pharmacy door at the back of the store and was told he was not allowed to enter the actual pharmacy. The man then grabbed and pushed an employee out of the way and forced his way into the employee-only area of...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Habitual Parole Violator Charged With Murder After Triggering Fatal Collision While Trying To Elude Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Hayward man, who police say has been a habitual parole violator, has been charged with murder after he allegedly turned off his lights to elude police on New Year’s Day and crashed into another vehicle, fatally injuring the driver. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Kenneth Santos with murder in the death of 26-year-old David Anderson, who died from his injuries five days after the New Year’s Day crash. The collision took place at about 11:20 p.m. near Carlos Bee and Mission Boulevards in Hayward. Investigators said Santos, who does not have a valid...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Bruno Police Searching For Suspects In Attempted Armed Robbery At Jewelry Store

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – San Bruno Police requested the public’s help Tuesday in locating five suspects who attempted an armed robbery at a jewelry store last Friday, one of whom pulled a gun on the store’s owner. At 1:06 p.m. Friday, Officers responded to reports of the attempted robbery at the S & L Gem Company in the Tanforan Mall. The officers learned from the store’s owner that the incident occurred earlier, when five men approached the store and one of them pulled out a crowbar. “The store owner yelled at the male to stop. The male then smashed a glass...
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects Arrested In Pittsburg, Clayton Weekend Arsons

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire arson investigators have arrested a pair of suspects in the wake of two intentionally set blazes in Pittsburg and Clayton over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Dennis Wolfenbarger, a 42-year-old Oakley resident, was in custody after Con Fire and Pittsburg police were dispatched to investigate reports of a person illegally turning on fire hydrants Saturday in the 3700 block of Railroad Ave. Upon arrival, Wolfenbarger informed the first responders that he had set a fire in an unoccupied nearby business. Firefighters were able...
CLAYTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oakland#Explosive Device#Incendiary Device#Cbs Sf#Fbi#Oakland Police Dept
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Make 2 Arrests, Seize Vehicles, Firearms In Connection With Weekend Sideshows

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland announced arrests, along with vehicle and weapons seizures in connection with sideshow activity in the city over the weekend. Officers said about 200 vehicles and several hundred spectators took part in sideshows throughout the city around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In response, police said they made two arrests in connection with the sideshows. Four vehicles were seized, while three firearms were recovered. OPD made 2 arrests, towed 4 vehicles w/ a 30-day hold, & recovered 3 firearms during illegal Sideshow. 2 of the vehicles towed were observed by officers actively participating in the illegal Sideshow activity. More...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who was wanted for shoving an elderly Asian woman to the ground earlier this month. The assault that was captured on video happened on January 10 on the 300 block of 9th Street near Franklin. The woman who was attacked can be seen walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground. The man kept walking northbound on Franklin Street and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

40-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco Mission District Bar

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was killed inside a bar in the city’s Mission District on Friday. Around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to an establishment on the 3000 block of Mission Street on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Officers, along with responding medics rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released. Police have not made any arrests in the case. Information about a suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting Near Downtown San Jose Injures 1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a shooting near downtown San Jose Tuesday morning. San Jose police officers responded to the shooting at about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Locust St., just east of the Interstate 280/Highway 87 interchange. An adult male victim was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. There were no arrest and no suspect information. Additional details were not immediately available from San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Victim In Brutal Chinatown Attack Sues San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Amid Shocking Jump In Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As authorities report skyrocketing hate crimes against Asian Americans in San Francisco, one victim has sued District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the city, claiming more needs to be done to stop the attacks. “It was the most brutal, terrifying and humiliating experience of my life,” said Ahn Lê of San Francisco. The 69-year-old said he was beaten with a baseball bat by a father-son duo while walking in Chinatown in November 2019. Lê is now suing the District Attorney’s office and the city, alleging his rights as a victim were ignored, saying the defendant was given the option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Antioch Shopping Center Parking Lot

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch were investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 in a shopping center parking lot near State Route 4. The Antioch Police Department Twitter account posted about the activity shortly before 3:30 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area of Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road due to an incident. ⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️ APD Officers are working an incident in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Buchannon Rd. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have a life threatening emergency or are reporting a crime in-progress. pic.twitter.com/QgytB9QV7B — Antioch Police...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Tanforan Mall Jewelry Store

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Another chapter in the plague of smash-and-grab robberies at a popular Peninsula mall unfolded Monday night, when theives used blunt force to break into glass cases inside a jewelry store. It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Tanforan Mall. The mall has been the target of similar smash-and-grab robberies over the past few months, according to police. More details will follow as they become available.
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman Helps Palo Alto Police Arrest Duo Suspected In Several Auto Burglaries

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Officers arrested a pair of suspected burglars last week who police say are connected to several vehicle break-ins, thanks to the help of one of the victims. On Jan. 20, police received multiple reports of auto burglaries that evening, with several victims saying thieves broke into their cars while they were out dining. One of the victims informed officers that she was tracking an electronic device stolen from her vehicle and traced it to a parking lot in Mountain View. Officers located and followed the vehicle to other locations before pulling it over in Los Altos for...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Bishop Charged In Fraud Scheme Targeting Bay Area AME Zion Congregations

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was arrested along with his alleged co-conspirator Tuesday by federal authorities in connection with a fraud scheme that left congregations in Oakland, San Jose and Palo Alto burdened with massive mortgage debts. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair said that Staccato Powell and Sheila Quintana made their initial federal court appearances after their Tuesday arrest on conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud charges. According to the federal indictment unsealed Tuesday, the 62-year-old Powell, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Quintana,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Officers Rescue Injured Hawk ‘Eddy’ In San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even the mightiest birds of prey can use a helping hand sometimes. Such was the case in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, where police found an injured hawk, on Monday. Officers snapped a picture of the bird looking lost and forlorn as it sat on the sidewalk at 100 Eddy Street. Normally, this little fella would be soaring high above The City. Hawks can swoop down at speeds as fast as 150 mph and grab unsuspecting prey with their sharp talons. Small rodents are no match for these powerful predators. Officers captured and transported the downed bird to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue for treatment but not before affectionately naming him ‘Eddy.’ Hopefully, Eddy will be treated and released into the wild, and flying high again soon. TL Officers on patrol last night came across an injured hawk on the 100 blk of Eddy St. The Officers were able to safely secure the hawk and brought it to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue for treatment.The Officers affectionately named the hawk "Eddy". pic.twitter.com/iSbxjOJFgt — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 25, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man In Fistfight Falls Onto BART Tracks At San Bruno Station

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/KPIX) – Rescue crews scrambled to free a man caught under a BART train Tuesday after he fell onto the tracks at San Bruno station Tuesday afternoon. BART officials said that the man fell onto the tracks around 2:50 p.m. and got stuck under the train. An hour later, crews were still working to release him from under the train. Witnesses described the fight. “It was a shocker because I’m thinking that BART just shut down, and they told us that somebody possibly got killed,” said Katunga Nunn, who was riding BART at the time. “It sucks to hear that,...
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents Escape Pleasanton House Fire; Neighbors Evacuated

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Residents of a home in Pleasanton escaped a large fire early Monday morning that forced neighbors to evacuate. Pleasanton police said the fire was reported at around 4:19 a.m. on the 5200 block of Pleasant Hill Road just east of Foothill Road and south of Stoneridge Dr. Officers went door-to-door to evacuate the neighboring houses as the billowing flames consumed the garage and front portion of the house. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was not known. Additional information from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department was not immediately available. In public safety, every call is different. ☎️ This morning we rushed to a house fire, which the residents already evacuated. While firefighters contained the flames, our officers helped evacuate neighbors. 🚒 🚔 Thankfully, nobody was injured & the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LImFAuyUUc — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) January 24, 2022
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy