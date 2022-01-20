Woman beaten to death with pipe in Old City office building; suspect charged with murder

Update: Thursady, Jan. 20, 12:15 p.m.

Philadelphia police have identified the victim as Samantha Maag, 31, of Blenheim, N.J., and the man accused of attacking her as Jeffery Stepien, 49, of Philadelphia.

Jeffery Stepien is accused of murdering Samantha Maag of Blenheim, N.J. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Police say witnesses to the incident positively identified Stepien as the Maag's attacker. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

Stepien is charged with murder and possessing an instrument of a crime.

The original story follows

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police said a woman was bludgeoned to death by a man renting space near where she worked.

Police said this happened on the eighth floor of a business building on Chestnut Street between Third and Fourth streets.

According to authorities, at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a 49-year-old man came up behind the woman and hit her over the head with a pipe.

The woman, 31, was taken to the hospital and died about an hour later.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said police were at the scene quickly, after getting more than a dozen 911 calls.

“When they entered the first floor, the suspect was exiting the elevator, carrying a bag. He had blood on him, so that’s why he immediately took him into custody," said Small. Investigators said the bag had two pipes in it.

Small said that the victim worked on the floor where the suspect rented space.

"We believe there may have been some arguments or problems in the past," said Small.

"However, we are still working on that information.”

Investigators added there were several witnesses, but it was initially unclear if they got involved.

As of Wednesday evening, police were questioning the suspect and witnesses, as a motive was initially unclear.

CORRECTION: Based on initial police reports, a previous version of this article identified Stepien as 48 years old. He is 49.