ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who is Jackson State's New Offensive Coordinator?

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS2A0_0dqCGSe000

Who is Jackson State's new offensive coordinator and what does he bring to the Tigers' offense?

Who is the Jackson State Tigers' new offensive coordinator? Brett Bartolone is the new offensive mastermind for the 2021 SWAC champions. Head coach Deion Sanders posted an Instagram video of the Tigers football team during offseason workouts.

"You can expect us to score a lot of points.  We're going to be prepared, and to put it quite simply, we're going to do stuff that the defense doesn't like to do. We're going to play fast, we're going to play super confident and we're going to attack the defense," said Bartolone in Coach Sanders' video.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bartolone's introduction to the JSU faithful was subtle and in some terms, not unexpected. Coach Prime referred to changes to correct issues on the team that may have prevented them from closing out the season with a win in the Celebration Bowl.

Bartolone, a native of La Habra, CA, was a wide receiver at Washington State University under head coach Mike Leach from 2012-15. The 5-10 wideout had 17 game appearances with 63 receptions for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Also, he recorded returning six punts and two kickoffs as a freshman for the Cougars.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A shoulder injury derailed his playing career during his sophomore campaign. He quickly shifted his focus to coaching with the Cougars and strategized with the offensive staff and slot receivers with halftime analysis of defensive coverages. Bartolone joined the St. Lawrence University football team's coaching staff in 2017.

Carleton College in Minnesota hired Bartolone as its assistant football coach/offensive coordinator to take over for Rob Davenport in July 2018.

He left the University of Nevada as their Offensive Analyst under coordinator Matt Mumme.  Mumme coached the Air Raid offensive with gunslinger quarterback Carson Strong.  The Nevada signal-caller led the FBS's fourth-ranked passing attack that scored 36.7 points per game.  Strong totaled 4,186 yards, completed 70 percent of his passes, and threw 36 touchdowns to 8 interceptions in 2021.

Shedeur Sanders was the 2021 Jerry Rice Award recipient as the top freshman in the FCS.  He guided the Jackson State offense with precision as a freshman, but at times was under duress from attacking defenses.  The young Sanders completed almost 66% of his passes for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in thirteen starts.

Jackson State had a potent offensive squad last season in averaging 27.5 points per contest.

Bartolone's familiarity with the Air Raid offense at Washington State and Nevada should mold Sanders into a highly dynamic quarterback.  Expect the Tigers offense to evolve to face competitive teams in the SWAC.

HBCU Football Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says 1 Hire Would Guarantee Cowboys Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys fans and former players alike have spent the past week pondering what the team can do to get over the hump in the playoffs. But former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant believes that one coaching change could get them to the Super Bowl. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Awful Announcing

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday, according to Mike Barnes. He was 79. Franklin was with ESPN from 1987 to 2011, mainly doing play-by-play for college basketball and college football games. He was ESPN’s primary Big 12 college basketball play-by-play voice for many years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who tweeted on Tuesday night after learning that Franklin passed away:
CELEBRITIES
dawgnation.com

Jermaine Burton transfer shows why Kirby Smart, Nick Saban warned others about transfer portal

Perhaps you understand why Nick Saban and Kirby Smart warned against the dangers of the transfer portal. Sunday saw Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfer to Alabama. Burton would’ve been Georgia’s most talented wide receiver in 2022, looking to build off his sophomore season. He had been hobbled by injuries all year, yet still led Georgia in receiving yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Bubba Mcdowell
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Bowl Games#American Football#Jackson State#Tigers#Instagram#Coach Sanders#Jsu#Cougars#Carleton College#The University Of Nevada#Air Raid
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football offers 6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby

Tuscaloosa native, Wilkin Formby pulled in an offer from Alabama football during a visit to UA Saturday. Formby currently attends Northridge High School, and he holds 22 college offers. The Crimson Tide were the 21st program to offer Formby, and Vanderbilt pushed his offer total to 22 Sunday. The junior said he feels Alabama’s offer is a special one.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
479
Followers
178
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy