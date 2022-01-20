Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At Hollywood Business

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Hollywood tint shop.

A friend of the victim tells CBS4 News that the victim was gunned down at his own place of business.

Police say 911 calls came in around 10:45 Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting at Flex Tint Shop along Rodman Street, near 441 and Pembroke.

One victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“My heart is broken and it’s getting to my brain right now,” says Barbara Malcom.

Malcom knows the victim and his wife.

She says that the victim often held cookouts at his tint shop for the community and described him as a good person with a good heart.

“A very nice person, easy-going and low-profile person – he’s a sweetheart, he’s an angel,” says Malcom.

Police are trying to piece together what led up to this shooting and figure out who pulled the trigger.

“The homicide detectives are looking through the footage and evidence and trying to formulate what came to this incident, what happened here,” says Christian Lata, Hollywood Police.

If you know anything call Hollywood Police or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.