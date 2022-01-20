Biden press conference - live: President rips GOP obstruction as Trump loses SCOTUS bid to hide Jan 6 secrets

President Joe Biden has given his first press conference of 2022 in which he promoted his administration’s achievements over its first year.

The almost two-hour presidential question-and-answer session came as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.

Defending his stalled agenda, Mr Biden said he did not feel he had over-promised and is confident that big chunks of his “Build Back Better” package could still pass Congress.

Mr Biden took a dig at the GOP, asking “what are Republicans for” as they continue to obstruct progress on his agenda and are beholden to Donald Trump .

On Russia, Mr Biden said he did not think Vladimir Putin wants a full-blown war but he thought that he may move in on Ukraine and would be made to pay a price for any move.

Shortly after the press conference wrapped up, the announcement came from the Supreme Court that in an 8-1 decision, the justices turned down former President Trump’s request to block the release of files relating to the January 6 Capitol riot from the National Archives.