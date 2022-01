In the past few days, the world has witnessed the extremely contentious breakup of Every Time I Die, the Buffalo metalcore band that had been going strong for more than 20 years. Longtime singer Keith Buckley had apparently reached a breaking point with the rest of the band, including his guitarist brother Jordan. Over the weekend, Jordan and fellow guitarist Andy Williams both posted a statement claiming that Keith had cut off all communication with the rest of the band and the that band was now completely finished. Keith responded by tweeting a scan of a cease-and-desist letter that he’d gotten from the rest of the band. Today, Keith has shared a longer statement about his own side of this sordid saga.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO