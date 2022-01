The Vanderpump Rules cast is not holding back in the upcoming Season 9 reunion, and we have the teaser to prove it. The drama is on as the group hashes out the ups and downs they faced with one another throughout the season, and host Andy Cohen is asking all the hard questions. It even gets emotional as Lala Kent opens up about her situation with Randall Emmett. "The fact that this man, he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world, I feel disgusted," Lala tells the group with tears in her eyes.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO