Louisville, KY

Taco Bell launching a business school for prospective franchisees

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that it will launch the Taco Bell Business School to teach prospective franchisees.

Created in partnership with the University of Louisville, the franchisee training program will be a six-week boot camp with courses on financing, human resources, marketing, and other aspects of running a franchise business. Existing franchisees will also share their experiences.

The program will leverage an existing program, the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, which opened its doors in 2021 and targeted diverse communities. That program was also created through a partnership with the University of Louisville.

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) is the parent company of Taco Bell.

“We know that fast food jobs are often seen as stepping stones to other careers,” said Taco Bell Chief Executive Mark King in a statement.

“Through the Taco Bell Business School, we want to show our ambitious restaurant leaders how their careers could flourish at Taco Bell and see opportunities they may not have previously considered,” King said.

Scholarships will be available, with the first class of the Taco Bell Business School starting in February 2022.

Yum stock is up 13.8% over the past year while benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 17.7% for the period.

IN THIS ARTICLE
