Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 4,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale—Including Versace, Balenciaga & More

If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings , then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too far from reach, the retailer marks down over 4,000 styles in a low-key designer sale . So, you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to rest, because you’re about to save big.

We know you’re probably busy with the big Anniversary Sale , but this designer event is about to blow you away with its massive discounts. Think Balenciaga, Versace, Off-White and so many more incredible brands that are just waiting to get snapped up by you (at a fraction of their typical cost). And it’s not just clothing you can buy from the sale, it’s shoes and accessories, too—the whole kit and caboodle.

Take it from us, whenever there’s a chance to buy designer at a discount , you seize the day! But, of course, we won’t let you sit at your computer for hours to rummage through the more than 4,000 options. Below, find eight of the biggest deals from Nordstrom’s designer sale .

Balenciaga Fluid Tailored Twill Joggers

We’ve never seen a pair of pants like these Balenciaga joggers . They have a unique mesh waistband that makes them look like exercise shorts, but then they turn into plain black trousers. Any markdown on Balenciaga is worth checking out, let alone this 60 percent discount.

Versace Platform Wedge Slide Sandal

Can we please put a spotlight on these ultra-high sandals from Versace ? The toothy lug sole is so unique and edgy, and we want this shoe in both white and black. Thankfully, they’re down by 40 percent!

Amina Muaddi Superamini Georgia Leather Top Handle Bag

We know Amina Muaddi has gained fans for its eye-catching heels, but you definitely shouldn’t sleep on its purses. This bright pink leather bag is giving Barbiecore and we’re so here for it. The bag’s 30 percent discount brings its price tag down to $612.

Off-White Dolls Edge Bootie

The extra pointed toe and sculptural wedge make for a bold and powerful statement shoe. Get these leather booties for 60 percent off right now.

Givenchy 4G Logo Silk Scarf

Wear this gorgeous silk scarf around your head, in your ponytail or around your purse and you’ll look as chic as ever. It also makes the perfect gift for Mom, grandma, sis or any of your loved ones who are obsessed with accessorizing. For 40 percent off, you might as well grab one as a gift and one for you.

Moncler Mon Faux Shearling Mule

Gear up for fall and winter with these Moncler slippers . They look like an absolute dream to walk in and that’s probably because of their faux shearling lining and toothy lug sole. Cop your own pair for just under $200.

By Far Mini Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag

Similar to the Amina Muaddi purse, we’re going for yet another bold pop of color. This lime green shoulder bag from By Far features a chic chain top handle that gives it a little extra edge over all of your other tiny purses. Plus, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.

Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Glitter High Top Sneaker

Hand in your beat-up platform Converse sneakers for this glittery pair from Alexander McQueen . The chunky lugged sole is officially here to stay! Score these fresh, sparkly kicks for a whopping $510 off.