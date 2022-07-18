ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 4,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale—Including Versace, Balenciaga & More

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings , then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too far from reach, the retailer marks down over 4,000 styles in a low-key designer sale . So, you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to rest, because you’re about to save big.

We know you’re probably busy with the big Anniversary Sale , but this designer event is about to blow you away with its massive discounts. Think Balenciaga, Versace, Off-White and so many more incredible brands that are just waiting to get snapped up by you (at a fraction of their typical cost). And it’s not just clothing you can buy from the sale, it’s shoes and accessories, too—the whole kit and caboodle.

Take it from us, whenever there’s a chance to buy designer at a discount , you seize the day! But, of course, we won’t let you sit at your computer for hours to rummage through the more than 4,000 options. Below, find eight of the biggest deals from Nordstrom’s designer sale .

RELATED: I Scrolled Through Over 3,000 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items & These Are My Top 18 Picks

Balenciaga Fluid Tailored Twill Joggers

We’ve never seen a pair of pants like these Balenciaga joggers . They have a unique mesh waistband that makes them look like exercise shorts, but then they turn into plain black trousers. Any markdown on Balenciaga is worth checking out, let alone this 60 percent discount.



Fluid Tailored Twill Joggers $436 (was $1,090)


Buy Now

Versace Platform Wedge Slide Sandal

Can we please put a spotlight on these ultra-high sandals from Versace ? The toothy lug sole is so unique and edgy, and we want this shoe in both white and black. Thankfully, they’re down by 40 percent!



Versace Platform Wedge Slide Sandal $735 (was $1,225)


Buy Now

Amina Muaddi Superamini Georgia Leather Top Handle Bag

We know Amina Muaddi has gained fans for its eye-catching heels, but you definitely shouldn’t sleep on its purses. This bright pink leather bag is giving Barbiecore and we’re so here for it. The bag’s 30 percent discount brings its price tag down to $612.



Amina Muaddi Superamini Georgia Leather… $479.50 (was $685)


Buy Now

Off-White Dolls Edge Bootie

The extra pointed toe and sculptural wedge make for a bold and powerful statement shoe. Get these leather booties for 60 percent off right now.



Dolls Edge Bootie $564 (was $1,410)


Buy Now

Givenchy 4G Logo Silk Scarf

Wear this gorgeous silk scarf around your head, in your ponytail or around your purse and you’ll look as chic as ever. It also makes the perfect gift for Mom, grandma, sis or any of your loved ones who are obsessed with accessorizing. For 40 percent off, you might as well grab one as a gift and one for you.



Givenchy 4G Logo Silk Scarf $270 (was $450)


Buy Now

Moncler Mon Faux Shearling Mule

Gear up for fall and winter with these Moncler slippers . They look like an absolute dream to walk in and that’s probably because of their faux shearling lining and toothy lug sole. Cop your own pair for just under $200.



Moncler Mon Faux Shearling Mule $196.87 (was $525)


Buy Now

By Far Mini Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag

Similar to the Amina Muaddi purse, we’re going for yet another bold pop of color. This lime green shoulder bag from By Far features a chic chain top handle that gives it a little extra edge over all of your other tiny purses. Plus, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.



By Far Mini Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag $237.60 (was $396)


Buy Now

Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Glitter High Top Sneaker

Hand in your beat-up platform Converse sneakers for this glittery pair from Alexander McQueen . The chunky lugged sole is officially here to stay! Score these fresh, sparkly kicks for a whopping $510 off.



Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Glitter… $340 (was $850)


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0dq6vvRj00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Gigi Hadid
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing Graphic Print Dress This Summer

Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Designer Brands#Clothing Shop
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Modern and Youthful Short Bob Haircuts For Women Over 50

Short bob haircuts for women over 50 range from ear to neck length, creating chic and timeless styles. Jay Yeung is a hair artist from Hong Kong who shares his notions and tips on this look. “The biggest benefit of a bob is it can improve women’s sense of style,...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy

It's often said that whenever Kate Middleton wears off the rack, it sells out basically instantly. But will this hold true for a $5k ballgown? I guess only time will tell. The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning Jenny Packham ballgown from hers and Prince William's recent Caribbean tour stop in Jamaica is finally available to buy online—royalty clearly has access to pre-season picks, but the rest of us mortals have to content ourselves with the new season when it actually becomes available to the public.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy