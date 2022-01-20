ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues

By Sheila Dang, Helen Coster
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Cova_0dq5nvA000
Workers wear protective suits to protect from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they stand outside the Main Press Centre of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ahead of the event in Beijing, China January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal, under pressure from human rights groups, on Wednesday said that its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include the "geopolitical context" of China as the host nation.

The coverage plans, detailed in a video presentation to reporters, followed the urgings of human rights groups and a U.S. congressional committee to cover China's rights violations during the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

In 2014 NBCUniversal paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcasting rights for the Olympics through 2032.

The Beijing Games have been marred in controversy over the past year, and the United States and other governments have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event for what it says are rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region. China denies wrongdoing in Xinjiang and says camps for Uyghurs provide vocational training and curb religious extremism.

Human rights and press freedom groups have also voiced concerns about the ability for journalists and NBC to freely report during the Olympics, citing China's crackdown on press freedom.

The NBC News division, which has a Beijing bureau, will cover the news in China, while the NBC Olympics division "will cover the issues that impact the Games as needed," Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said during the video presentation.

"We are going to be focusing on telling the stories of Team USA and covering the competition," Solomon said. “We understand that there are some difficult issues regarding the host nation, so our coverage will provide perspective on China's place in the world and the geopolitical context in which these Games are being held. But the athletes do remain the centerpiece of our coverage."

Solomon added that NBC has a record of "not shying away from these topics" at previous Olympic Games.

She said NBCU will have reporters at all Olympic venues. "If something happens, we’ll have our own cameras on site.”

Corporations worldwide have struggled with the difficult task of balancing corporate and social responsibility, while not angering the government of one of the largest markets in the world.

Last month, China accused Walmart of “stupidity and short-sightedness” after the retailer appeared to stop stocking products from Xinjiang.

STRATEGY SHIFT

The Beijing Games, the second Olympics NBC will broadcast in the coronavirus pandemic, present an opportunity for the company to refine its strategy based on what it learned last summer. Its broadcast of the Tokyo Games, which were delayed for a year because of the pandemic, drew the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988. Yet the competitions still pulled in the biggest audiences on television when they aired, making them attractive showcases for advertisers.

For Beijing, NBC said it is doing more to simplify the viewing experience, addressing criticism that last summer’s content was difficult to find across the company’s many platforms, including its Peacock streaming service.

NBCUniversal aired the Tokyo Games across two broadcast networks, six cable networks, and multiple digital sites. But that scope led to confusion: While all of Peacock’s Olympics programming was available to stream for free – with some events available live – viewers needed to pay for the $4.99 premium tier to watch men’s basketball live, a strategy designed to boost subscriptions to the service.

NBC will stream every Beijing event live on Peacock’s premium tier, in addition to airing coverage across the NBC broadcast network, USA Network and CNBC cable networks, NBCOlympics.com website and NBC Sports app. It will also offer a customizable schedule on NBCOlympics.com, and air on-screen cues during studio segments that remind viewers what’s coming up, Solomon said.

The company has nearly 100 advertisers for the Games, with advertising inventory virtually sold out and an average spending that is "slightly above" the 2018 Winter Games, said Dan Lovinger, NBCU’s president of ad sales and partnership.

Reporting by Sheila Dang and Helen Coster Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

U.S. State Department Report Detailed Censorship & Quashing Of Dissent During Last Olympics In China

With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week in Beijing, a U.S. State Department human rights report from after the 2008 Summer Games in China painted a chilling picture of censorship, violence against reporters and the suppression of dissent. During the 2022 games, viewers from around the world will be seeing a sanitized version of life in the People’s Republic of China, but not nearly as scrubbed as the version that will be shown to the people of China. When the Summer Olympics were held there in 2008, China’s Communist government tightened its grip on dissent and the free flow...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Beijing Olympics#Corp#Uyghurs#Muslim#Nbc News#Nbc Olympics Production#Team Usa
News Channel Nebraska

'Shameless,' former NBC host says of the Olympics returning to Beijing

Former NBC sportscaster Bob Costas, who has covered 12 Olympic Games as a host and commentator, did not hold back when discussing the challenges journalists will face during the Beijing Winter Olympics next month. "The IOC deserves all of the disdain and disgust that comes their way for going back...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
marketingdive.com

NBCUniversal deepens TikTok ties around uncertain Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal and TikTok struck an agreement to bring new content and advertising experiences to the video-sharing app around the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, according to details emailed to Marketing Dive. It is the first partnership formed out of a request for proposal process for social media platforms that NBCUniversal kicked off in November.
SPORTS
prweek.com

NBCUniversal kicks off Olympic partnership with TikTok

NBCUniversal has partnered with TikTok to create content and brand experiences for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, set to kick off on February 4, the company said on Monday. According to a press release, NBCUniversal will create daily content for select NBC TikTok handles and produce a three-episode livestream...
SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics

(Reuters) – NBCUniversal is lowering its TV ratings expectations for the Beijing Winter Games by as much as half depending on the time of day and the platform, the company said on Tuesday, as it prepares to broadcast its second Olympic Games in a pandemic. Comcast Corp-owned NBCU and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Olympics China warns of air pollution risk during Beijing Winter Games

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities will take action against polluters to ensure next month's Winter Olympics will be held in a "good environment", an environment ministry spokesman said on Monday, as particularly heavy smog shrouded the capital, Beijing. The Feb. 4-20 Games will be held in Beijing and...
SPORTS
Reuters

WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a ruling likely to receive a cool reception in Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy