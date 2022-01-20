ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

These home builder stocks are a sell as inflation concerns trump upbeat housing fundamentals

By Tomi Kilgore
 3 days ago
Construction workers are seen outside a new house being built in Monterey Park, California on March 19, 2019. - The Los Angeles metro area is one of the worst areas in the country for first-time home buyers, according to a study released by Bankrate.com, which analyzed the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country with Los Angeles finishing behind San Francisco as the worst for first-time home buyers. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images
Shares of home builders fell Wednesday, despite upbeat new-home construction data, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Kenneth Zener recommended investors sell a number of names, basically because of history and math.

Zener said historical performance of home builder stocks suggests inflation concerns, and subsequent interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, are a “negative factor, superseding fundamentals considerations, in a highly repetitive fashion.”

Earlier Wednesday, data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that U.S. home builders started construction of new homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million in December, up 1% from the previous month, compared with expectations for a decline to 1.65 million. And permits for new-home construction rose 9% from November to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.87 million, well above expectations of 1.71 million.

Despite the strong data, shares of Lennar Corp. (LEN) fell 4.4% to $96.86, KB Home (KBH) dropped 3.9% to $43.42 and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) slid 4.7% to $60.35. That’s because KeyBanc’s Zener downgraded all three companies to underweight from sector weight.

He also downgraded D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) to sector weight from overweight, and the stock slumped 3.3% to $90.33.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund (XHB) fell 1.9% to $75.21, and has declined 128% since it closed at a record $86.27 on Dec. 10, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) has lost 3.8% over the same time.

Zener explains that since 1969, there have been 19 interest-rate tightening cycles, and home builder stocks have declined 89% of the time, with an average aggregate drop of 32% from peak to trough. The sector declined 12% the first three months after the first rate hike, and fell 21% from the first hike to the last.

And with current inflation running at the fastest clip in nearly four decades , the Fed is widely expected to start raising interest rates in March .

Basically, rising rates not only makes buying a house more expensive, they can also reduce liquidity in the financial system, making less money available for mortgages.

The overall impact of rate-hike cycles has been an average 8% drop in the home-buying affordability index, Zener said.

Zener’s downgrades come before the first rate hike, because he argues that home builders are “early cycle,” which suggests they peak before the start and bottom before the end of the cycle. And to Zener, “early means not waiting to find out if fundamental considerations are valid in the future.”

Meanwhile, “early cycle” also means a time to start buying the builders again can also be deduced.

Zener said rate-hike cycles have lasted 10 months on average, and his analysis shows that “buying the builders ~75% through the tightening
cycle is best.”

If the Fed does start raising rates at the March 15-March 16 policy setting meeting , that would imply sometime in late-October or early-November would be the “best” time for builder stocks.

Asian markets mostly lower amid worries over Wall Street, Fed meeting

BANGKOK — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index JP:NIK edged 0.1% lower while the Hang Seng HK:HSI in Hong Kong shed 0.9%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 AU:XJO lost 0.5%, and South Korea’s Kospi KR:180721 dropped 1.5% on heavy selling of big technology companies like Samsung KR:005930 and SK Hynix KR:000660.
U.S. stock futures return to losing ways with big Fed decision, earnings wave on tap

U.S. stock futures fell Monday morning, continuing the downtrend that has pressured stocks this year. lost 1.2% to 14340. This year, the S&P 500 has dropped 8%. Early strength in U.S. stock futures on Sunday night quickly melted away. There wasn’t much in the way of new information filtering into markets ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee decision and a wave of earnings reports.
Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
The Fed is poised to hike interest rates this year. Warren Buffett has compared rates to gravity — and said they 'power everything in the economic universe'

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
