Airbnb has announced that its new technical hub will be located at The Interlock development in West Midtown. The short-term and vacation home rental giant announced last February that it would open an East Coast hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams and regional base for new technical […] The post Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

5 DAYS AGO