Texas Border Agents Encounter Stolen Vehicles Used In Human Smuggling

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Cotulla Station and local law enforcement partners discovered multiple stolen vehicles involved in human smuggling.

The first incident occurred in the early morning of Jan. 16, when Cotulla Station agents attempted a vehicle stop on a red pickup truck near the 63-mile marker of Interstate 35 (I-35). The driver failed to stop and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist.

Agents successfully deployed a vehicle immobilization device. The vehicle became immobilized on top the railroad tracks near the 77-mile marker as the occupants fled from the vehicle. Agents apprehended six undocumented individuals hiding in the brush nearby.

The second vehicle was encountered near Dilley, Texas later that same morning. Record checks revealed the white pickup truck had been reported stolen from Midland, Texas. Dilley Police Department officers and Frio County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop but the vehicle drove off the road and through a ranch fence. Three undocumented individuals were apprehended.

During the early morning of Jan. 17, agents encountered another stolen vehicle west of Encinal, Texas. The white pickup truck suddenly drove through a ranch fence before the agent was able to conduct a vehicle stop.

Later that afternoon, agents encountered a stolen vehicle involved in human smuggling. The vehicle failed to yield to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, drove through a ranch fence, and came to a stop before the occupants fled from the vehicle. CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter arrived to assist agents. A total of 14 undocumented individuals were apprehended.

Agents encountered two stolen vehicles in the early morning of Jan. 18, as the vehicles were traveling south on I-35 near Dilley. Agents requested assistance from local and state law enforcement partners. As law enforcement officers approached the vehicles, they exited I-35 and turned west of Highway 85. Dilley Police department officers attempted a vehicle stop on one of the vehicles right before it drove through a ranch fence. The second vehicle drove through another ranch fence approximately a mile later. The drivers absconded from the vehicles and were not found.

All the stolen vehicles were turned over to the respective sheriffs’ offices where they were found.

These events show that the reach of criminal organizations stretch farther than the border areas. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and our law enforcement partners work together to stop human smugglers while keeping the safety of the public paramount.

“Help us take a stand against criminal organizations and their dangerous actions by reporting them to Laredo Sector Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1994,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a statement.

