Fitbit might be the biggest name in fitness trackers at the moment, but you don't need to drop serious cash on brand name to get a good workout. More and more competitors are cropping up every day with impressive lists of features. Consider the Amazfit GTS 2. This advanced fitness tracker has many of the same features that made the Fitbit so popular, and right now you can pick it up for a fraction of the price. The desert gold color variant is already $20 off at Amazon, and you can drop the price by another $25 when you activate the instant on-page coupon, located just below the price listing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO