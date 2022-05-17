Monsters of the Multiverse - here's everything you need to know about the D&D sourcebook

The best Borderlands 3 Zane build blends his three skill tree branches to make the most out of his ability to use two action skills at once. You lose the ability to use grenades but being able to use two superpowers at once will more than make up for that. His skills trees, Under Cover, Hitman, and Doubled Agent focus on using barriers, deceptions and attacks to overwhelm the enemy while making the most on his ability to double up on action skills. Combine it well and you can make things interesting for the bad guys very quickly. With that in mind, here Zane the Operative's three skill trees and what you can do with them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO