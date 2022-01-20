Chicago shooting: $15.5K reward offered for information on murder of hairstylist

A $15,500 reward has been offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Chicago hairstylist who was killed while looking for a parking spot.

The 49-year-old hairstylist Tamiko Talbert-Fleming was shot and killed while looking for a parking spot at her job in Chicago Lawn last Friday.

Police said a dark-colored Dodge Durango pulled alongside Talbert-Fleming on 71st Street and Artesian Avenue and fired into her car.

Preckwinkle on gun violence: 'This has to stop'

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called for justice in the shooting of a hairstylist in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Wednesday morning, many expressed their outrage and appealed to the public to speak up as they hope Talbert-Fleming's killer will be brought to justice.

"She loved her family, she loved her grandkids, she had a heart of gold," said TiJuanna Talbert, sister.

Her husband, Alonzo Fleming, spoke for the first time in public.

"This is the worst feeling anybody would want to go through," he said. "I can't go to sleep at night. I keep everything in the room and pile it on the bed to make it seem like she is lying next to me just to touch something. This is unbelievable. I just say y'all, please help. I know somebody has seen something."

Police said they are reviewing video from the area in hopes of getting new information they can release to the public.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke at the news conference and noted that of the more than 1,000 homicides in Cook County last year, 23% were women, which she said was double from the previous year.

Preckwinkle said it can't be the new normal and talked about what the county is doing to prevent gun violence.

"At the county level, we are working to address the root causes of violence through investments in violence prevention and other services that discourage at-risk residents from becoming involved in crime and violence," Preckwinkle said.

The group then canvassed the neighborhood with flyers, hoping for information.