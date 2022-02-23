The Collabs: Stuart Weitzman Launches Design Partnership With College of Creative Studies + More

Click here to read the full article.

Feb. 23, 2022: Stuart Weitzman launched a partnership with the fashion design program at the College of Creative Studies (CCS) to encourage young footwear designers. The partnership, which launched in fall 2021, includes a semester-long course in studio design, where students create two items for a potential Stuart Weitzman collection. The students presented their designs to brand executives at the semester’s end for feedback. “I was inspired by the love that they see in making shoes, in thinking about shoes, in looking at the details and in the questions they asked,” said CEO Giorgio Sarné.

Feb. 22, 2022: Asics has teamed up with London-based artist and designer Helen Kirkum to craft 30 pairs of Gel-1090 sneakers to be released at Naked CPH on Feb. 25. The partnership is the third in the series of Asics’ “Crafts for Mind” program, which reinforces the craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into creating long-lasting products with purpose. For this installment, Kirkum has transformed dead stock Gel-1090 sneakers using post-consumer waste, reinvigorating the uppers into a protective layer that wraps around the lateral side, creating an exposed upper from the inside. Running routes from across the UK have been incorporated into the design, seeing them embroidered onto the toe. All of the pairs have been handmade in-house at the studio and each pair is unique with its own colorway. Asics said that all proceeds from the handmade pairs will be donated to Right To Play, an organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of sports and play.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Feb. 22, 2022: Since breaking into New York’s underground graffiti movement in the ‘70s, Futura has blazed a path to his status as a globally recognized artist and designer with a long history of collaborations. Now, the abstract graffiti artist is releasing a new footwear collab with Dr. Martens. The new Dr. Martens x Futura Laboratories capsule consists of two colorways of the footwear brand’s 1460 boot. Up first in the “1460 EMB Futura” boot. which is embroidered in white with Futura’s graffiti artwork. The white stitching contrasts with the all-black boot, which also features black eyelets and welt stitching, a black and yellow heel-loop, and a dual-branded sock liner on a smoke sole. The second style is the “1460 Futura” boot, which is constructed using an olive ETR 5050 woven fabric upper, with an olive smooth leather ankle strap and printed olive laces. The collection will be available at drmartens.com and select partners on Feb. 26.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

Feb. 21, 2022: K-Swiss and famed retailer Leaders 1354 have teamed up on a limited sneaker release inspired by the city of Chicago. For the collaboration, Leaders 1354 reworked the Classic LX and SI-18 shoes from K-Swiss, both of which are predominantly white with hits of ethereal blue and true red throughout, and feature designs that are nods to the “I Will” flag of the Windy City. Pricing for the K-Swiss Classic LX is $90 and the SI-18 will go for $135. The K-Swiss and Leaders 1354 collaboration arrives Feb. 26, and there will also be a launch event at the Leaders store on the same day.

Feb. 18, 2022: Wolford’s continued its fashion-forward trajectory with a new designer collaboration, courtesy of Alberta Ferretti . The Italian luxury label and legendary body wear brand have joined forces on a 10-piece collection for the Spring 2022 season, spotlighting shared values of inner strength and sensuality. Ranging from $120-$515, Aberta Ferretti x Wolford’s range includes dresses, tights, leggings, bodysuits and tops in a sharp palette of pale pink, black and white. All pieces have been made with silhouette enhancements in mind, featuring seamless textures and lacy geometric cutouts for an elegant and sharp appearance. The accompanying campaign also highlights their shapes through a black-and-white lens, pairing slim-fitting ensembles with strappy sandals and slick pumps. “I share with Wolford the incessant research for a balance between the quality of materials and the know-how, between aesthetics and comfort, creating a product destined to last over time,” said Ferretti in a statement. “The meeting with the creative team was a great inspiration and the result of this collaboration reflects the vision of two companies that, in different ways, walk the same path.” The collaboration is now available on Wolfordshop.com .

Feb. 17, 2022: MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon will reveal a new footwear capsule during Milan Fashion Week later this month. The collaboration between the French outdoor sports brand and MM6 Maison Margiela, will premiere on the runway on Feb. 24, at the MM6 autumn/winter 2022 show. The capsule designs and details are yet to be disclosed. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon capsule will be available in select stores from Oct. 2022.

Feb. 14, 2022: Birkenstock is releasing the second batch of its 1774 collection. The new collection rethinks materials and form. Sartorial ideals collide with functional trademarks, for updates on the classic Arizona and Boston that reflect the brand’s focus on urban exploration. This drop sees the introduction of the Sylt padded leather sandal, presented in vivid vanilla, olive, and oxblood colorways, diamond quilted and completed with suede lining. The full collection will be available at 1774.com and selected retailers worldwide from Feb. 24.

CREDIT: Max Farago for Birkenstock

Feb. 14, 2022: Reebok and Japanese fashion label Mountain Research have teamed up for a new take on the Alien Stomper, the sneakers worn during the iconic 1986 film “Aliens.” For this look, Mountain Research dressed it with stealth black uppers, a large tongue cover and a detachable ankle belt, all while still paying homage to the shoe’s theatrical roots. The Reebok x Mountain Research Alien Stomper arrives March 1 exclusively via Mountain Research, with a global launch to follow on March 15. The sneakers will retail for $180.

Feb. 13, 2022: Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland have teamed up for their eighth collaboration, this time celebrating the cultural impact of the iconic 6-inch boot. The footwear selection from the collaborative range is the Bee Line x Timberland Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot, a look executed with uppers made using Better Leather, which is rated Silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental best practices, as well as the brand’s TimberDry waterproof membranes. Also, it includes a rubber toe for protection from the elements. The boot will come in a trio of colorways — electric orange, tonal green and ink black — all with deep olive leather uppers. The collection’s all-gender apparel and accessories include a fleece jacket made of 100% recycled fleece, a logo hoodie, long sleeve graphic T-shirts, a knit balaclava and suede olive fanny pack. The lineup will drop on Feb. 18 via Timberland.com and at select retailers. The boots, which are available in men’s and women’s sizing, will retail for $220.

Feb. 9, 2022: Healthcare shoe brand Clove has teamed up with nurse practitioner and blogger Clara Jones — aka Nurse Clara to her over 91,000 Instagram followers — on a limited-edition sneaker. (Jones is also a founding member of the Clove Collective , the brand’s giveback ambassador program composed of healthcare workers who use their platforms to initiate positive change in the medical sphere). Called the Clara 1, the silhouette is designed to “showcase Clara’s multi-faceted personality as a mentor, healthcare and lifestyle influencer and advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community,” according to a press release. It’s done in a pink colorway emblematic of the “intimacy healthcare workers show every day,” also stated in the release, and features a motif of South Korea’s national flower — a cultural symbol of strength and endurance — on the insert as an homage to Jones’ Korean heritage. Additionally, the sneaker has an exclusive V-shaped band on the upper. The sneakers are now available for $135 on goclove.com . Clove will also donate $10,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project to help fund mental health speakers and professionals in hosting free virtual sessions for their community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Feb. 8, 2022: French American designer Nick Fouquet has teamed up with Texas boot brand Lucchese on a new footwear and accessories collection. For this new collection, Fouquet explored the footwear brand’s archive taking inspiration from classic silhouettes that would be “at home on the streets of Paris or New York City as on a ranch or in the desert,” Lucchese said in a statement. The men’s collection includes signature styles in black cherry croc seen on the classic Peso loafer with coin-detail and the Paris Texas boot. The Broncobuster, a classic roper boot has a higher heel and features exotic inlays with blue stitching on a narrow throat for an invisible silhouette when worn under a trouser. In the women’s collection, monochrome, contrasting, domino-inspired colorways are seen on the Marfa boot and Half Moon loafer. The White Sands boot depicts a desert sunset and echoes the colors seen in the silk scarves in the collection, while the Sarni loafer offers a versatile leopard print. Other accessories in the collection include silk scarves in two sizes and three hats. The footwear retails between $895 and $2,995.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucchese

Feb. 8, 2021: The second Puma Suede designed in collaboration with Jeff Staple will arrive soon via Foot Locker . The Jeff Staple x Puma Suede “Create from Division,” according to a statement, is a continuation of Staple’s theme of dualism and was inspired “by the clash of man versus machine.” The look is delivered with a monotone gray palette and is executed with mixed material uppers including refined suede and hairy suede paneling. Additional features include custom woven labels with Staple Pigeon and Puma branding, a woven fortune knot charm (which is a nod to Chinese ideology and Staple’s Chinese-American heritage) and the Pigeon logo embroidery on the inside heel. The shoe will retail for $120 and be available on Feb. 10 via Foot Locker and Staplepigeon.com.

Jan. 31, 2022: Del Toro has released a limited-edition black velvet slipper in collaboration with Casa Cipriani , New York City’s finest Italian-inspired club and hotel. The shoe combines Del Toro’s signature red grosgrain stripe running along the heel with the Cipriani logo emblazoned on the front vamp. The shoe, which retails for $475, will be available for purchase in men’s and women’s sizes for a limited time only, both in person at Casa Cipriani’s Spa and on the Casa Cipriani online portal shop for members, or for non-member, by emailing wellness@casacipriani.com .

Jan. 28, 2022: Burberry has launched an exclusive capsule collection for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The capsule includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, and shorts. A raindrop Monogram motif is also seen across an array of accessories and ready-to-wear, the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Thomas Burberry Monogram story. The collection’s prints explore the dimensions and forms of rain droplets, along with the refracted shapes that appear when looking through them, Burberry said in a statement. In celebration of the launch, Burberry has unveiled a window takeover of Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYC flagship location. Echoing the rain-inspired prints which define the capsule, the window installation features animations of large-scale raindrops, water distortion, and mirrored refractions. The collection is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue and select Burberry stores including Michigan Avenue Chicago, Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, NorthPark Center Dallas, Spring Street New York, Tysons Galleria McLean and burberry.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Jan. 28, 2022: Hunter has introduced a new capsule collection in collaboration with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television series “ Killing Eve .” The limited-edition capsule features two new designs for the brand. “The Hunting” is a mid-calf style boot available in black and olive, and “The Chasing” is a knee-high style, available in black, olive, and camel colorways. The collection will launch exclusively with Ssense and globally on Hunterboots.com in early February before being available with selected stores including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, and Liberty. “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is ‘Killing Eve,’ marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award- winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments. These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known,” said Hunter Boots CEO Paolo Porta in a statement.

Jan. 25, 2022: For the latest installment of its Project Bootstrap program — aimed at getting more young people to enter the skilled trades — the Wolverine brand has released a new collab designed by high school students. The teens are apprentices with UnCommon Construction , a New Orleans nonprofit that provides on-the-job training. Their collab collection, available now on Wolverine.com , includes socks ($18), a T-shirt ($23) and the I-90 work boot with CarbonMax composite toe and EPX anti-fatique footbed ($145). Items can be purchased individually or as a kit for $150. A portion of proceeds will go directly to UnCommon Construction to fund new apprenticeship programs. And as part of Project Bootstrap, Wolverine also is launching a speaker series featuring UnCommon founder Aaron Frumin, as well as an awareness-building online campaign featuring TikTok and Instagram influencers.

Jan. 19, 2022: Mr Porter has teamed up with Jerry Lorenzo’s L.A.-based label Fear of God for the first time on a special capsule collection. The exclusive line consists of 40 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and kids, including 24 Fear of God styles encompassing comfortable tailoring and modern structured designs, charcoal-colored accessories and signature footwear, the online retailer said in a statement. The launch is part of the final installment of Mr Porter’s “Hosted By” designer content series, which “commemorates some of the brightest and most resonant voices in menswear,” Mr Porter noted. The Fear Of God x Mr Porter exclusive capsule collection, which retails between $45 and $2,550, is now available at Mrporter.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Jan. 11, 2022: Singapore-based label Charles & Keith has joined forces with Gen Z designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang of Shanghai brand Shushu/Tong on a four-piece capsule collection of shoes and bag. Created to “evoke strength and beauty alongside a youthful, bold spirit,” according to a press release, the line includes two patent-leather Mary Jane styles and two mixed media handbags — all featuring a rose motif throughout. Pieces in the collection retail from $173 to $203 and are now available to shop on charleskeith.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Jan. 4, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up with London-based lifestyle retailer Goodhood for a curated rework of the British footwear brand’s classic 101 UB boot. Both Dr. Martens and Goodhood have been adopted by London’s subcultures for celebrating an independent spirit. Calling back to the retailer’s cult following, the collaborative boot features white screen-printed graphics across the six-eye 101 boots’ upper, complemented by a distinctive contrast white welt stitch. Gunmetal eyelets add additional flair, while the boot stays true to form with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop. The new Dr. Martens x Goodhood UB 101 boot is now available for $160 at select partners and drmartens.com .

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Big December 2021 Collabs

Dec. 14, 2021: Clarks Originals has teamed up with beloved restaurant Sweet Chick on the limited-edition Wafflebee collection , which is available now via ClarksUSA.com. The range features Sweet Chick’s take on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, which is delivered in light and dark brown hues with embossed waffle print uppers. The light brown look features light green speckles on the upper, while the dark brown style includes pink speckles, which Clarks Originals said in a statement serve as nods to Sweet Chick’s house-made herb and raspberry butters. Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $200.

Dec. 9, 2021: Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo has teamed up with French designer Charles de Vilmorin team up for an exclusive collaboration. According to a statement, the capsule collection features five shoe styles from Francesco Russo – one knee-high boot, one loafer and three stiletto styles – all revamped in exclusive prints by de Vilmorin. While developing the range, each pair was hand-painted by de Vilmorin, then printed on leather. “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings,” said Russo in a statement. “Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.” The capsule will be available on Francesco Russo’s website and at a selection of wholesales starting in April and May 2022. Pricing will range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.