The Collabs: Converse Taps Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Imprint to Reimagine the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather + More

Click here to read the full article.

May 2, 2022: For its latest collaboration, Converse has tapped pgLang — the company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free — to deliver a minimalist reimagining of the iconic Chuck 70 and the Pro Leather silhouettes. For the Converse Chuck 70, pgLang equipped the look with hiking-style eyelets, asymmetrical rubber varnish and text graphics on the insole and outsole, and the words “For pgLang” embossed above the Converse logo on the upper. As for the Pro Leather, the shoe features suede uppers, the same hiking-style eyelets and “pgLang” embossed alongside the heritage athletic brand’s Star Chevron logo. The collab is available now via Converse.com and pg-lang.com.

April 29, 2022: Reebok and contemporary artist Tyrrell Winston are set to release a collaborative Club C and Question Mid, arriving May 6 via Tyrrellwinstonproduct.com and Reebok.com on May 13. Through this collaboration, Reebok said Winston expressed his love for heritage and basketball on both models, and included pony hair elements, the artist’s autograph on the outsole and subtle nods to New York doodles (dubbed “Noodles”). Both the Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C and the Question Mid will retail for $120.

April 26, 2022: Del Toro has teamed up with finance meme account Litquidity on a new Wall Street-inspired take on its signature Milano loafer. The style, which was co-designed by Litquidity’s head of growth and operations, Mark Moran , who also happened to make an appearance on HBO’s “FBoy Island.” The shoe takes inspiration from the color palette of the USD $100 bill, with tones of green and gray. The result, according to the brand, is a shoe that “feels as if you’re walking on cash” and features a twist on Del Toro’s signature details. And, notably, a portion of proceeds from the Litquidity x Del Toro Milano Loafer will benefit Razom and its emergency response to provide urgent help and support to the crisis in Ukraine. The new “Fed” men’s Litquidity suede loafer is now available for preorder at Deltoroshoes.com for $475.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Del Toro

April 26, 2022: John Geiger has teamed up with Patrón Tequila for a limited-edition sneaker in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The new Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers featuring a colorway and rare materials inspired by the tequila brand’s agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. The co-branded kicks also feature Geiger’s signature “G” and Patrón’s bee logos. The limited-edition Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers, which retail for $250, are dropping on May 5 at 5:00 pm EST on Johngeigerco.com .

April 26, 2022: Timberland Pro has teamed up with fellow New England brand Samuel Adams to create limited-edition, co-branded, beer drinking gear made with beer-lovers in mind. The Timberland Pro x Samuel Adams collection features a limited-edition work boot – complete with beer-proof technology, and a bottle opener – as well as a hoodie and T-shirt. The Timberland Pro x Samuel Adams collection, which retails between $30 and $180, is now available at Timberland.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

April 25, 2022: Dr. Martens will release its latest collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand Pleasures this weekend. For this drop, Pleasure’s co-founder Alex James draws upon the do-it-yourself attitude of the ‘90s zine culture and channeled it into one of the footwear brand’s sandal styles. The new Pleasures Jorge imagines the classic mule resulting from a cut-up shoe. As James put it, “Just chop the back off.” An ode to extreme comfort in soft black Nappa leather and chilled out Vibe sole, the shoe is completed with embroidered Pleasures script as if signed by James himself. The Dr. Martens x Pleasures Jorge Mule, which will retail for $150, is set to launch on Saturday, April 30 at Drmartens.com and select partners.

April 22, 2022: Puma Golf has teamed up with Duvin Design Co. on a new collaborative collection with PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler . The line, called “Puma Goes on Vacation,” is a unisex capsule consisting of a polo, shorts, bucket hat, and socks, rendered in a four-way stretch, super lightweight woven fabric. Each piece in the capsule incorporates bold colors and motifs inspired by Florida, like pink florals with purple and light blue palms, which appear atop a natural white background on the garments. “We’re really excited that Rickie helped bring these two coastal brands together,” said Chris MacNeill, team head for apparel and accessories at Puma Golf. “Duvin is known for their bold, retro print style, and Puma Golf has a long history of our own boldness and taking fashion risks in the golf space. It was a fun project to design, combining our authenticity in golf with their flair and the Florida beach lifestyle.” The Puma Golf x Duvin collection, which retails between $15 and $80, is now available starting exclusively on both Pumagolf.com and Duvindesign.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Duvin Design Co.

April 20, 2022: Larroudé has joined forces with Brazilian footwear brand Melissa on a whimsical new collection. The duo’s line features two styles: the slingback pointed-toe Cinderella pumps — with both sparkly and clear Melflex uppers — and Cali slides with rounded crossed Melflex straps. With a bold palette of green, blue, orange, purple, red and black, the collaboration is undeniably summer-ready. The shoes are also crafted from recyclable plastics, making them both sustainable and sleek as well. “It has been a dream come true to work with Melissa and see the designs turn into collectable pieces,” said designer Marina Larroudé in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier on how it all turned out.” The collection, which retails from $115-$175, is now available on both Larroude.com and ShopMelissa.com .

April 19, 2022: Cuyana has teamed up with Amanu on a limited-edition sandal collection. Their latest sandal collaboration consists of 3 limited-edition colorways for Amanu’s best-selling styles. Each sandal is made sustainably, to order, in small batch quantities and only available for a limited time. Every order will include a custom fit card, where, if the fit is not already perfect, you can take a few measurements and send back your sandals to be adjusted by hand by Amanu. The collection, which retails between $275 and $285, is now available on Cuyana.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cuyana

April 19, 2022: In celebration of the first year of partnership, Simone Biles and Athleta are launching the Olympian’s first signature collection of activewear for Athleta Girl. According to the brand, this limited-edition line is designed to help girls ages 6-12 feel inspired and confident whenever they wear it. Biles spent the past year partnering with Athleta’s design team to create this collection. Each style incorporates inspiring affirmations she tells herself every day. With a mix of matte and shine fabrics, chalk patterns inspired by the gym, and optimistic colors, the collection aims to evoke Biles’ grace, resilience, and strength, according to the brand. Biles’ first co-created product, a limited-edition “In Your Element Hoodie,” debuted last fall. The new collection is available in stores and online now at Athleta.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

April 19, 2022: Native Shoes and Disney are back with another colorful collection for the whole family. The two brands, who began partnering in 2021, today launched a capsule of five summer-ready shoes decorated with nine prints featuring iconic Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The collection includes three adult silhouettes (the Miles, Jericho and signature Jefferson style) and two looks for kids (a mini version of the Jefferson and the Charley sandal). As with all Native Shoes styles, the Disney collection is fully recyclable through the brand’s Remix Project, which grinds up the rubber to make things like playground flooring. The line is available exclusively on the Native Shoes website and at Zappos.com. Retail prices range from $38 to $60.

April 18, 2022: As the 2022 wedding season approaches, Tie Bar has teamed up with Miller High Life on a limited-edition collaboration of accessories. This collection includes silk beer neckties, cufflinks shaped like beer caps, two pairs of socks, and a one-of-a-kind garment bag that also doubles as your beer cooler. The complete collection is available for purchase starting today at Thetiebar.com and in the Tie Bar Chicago flagship store while supplies last.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tie Bar

April 15, 2022: Scarosso has released a new capsule collection designed by Paula Cademartori , a long time ‘friend’ of the Italian shoe brand. The collection plays with color contrasts and different daywear styles – ballerinas, sandals, and loafers. The collection, which retails between $245 and $395, is now available online on Scarosso.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Scarosso

April 15, 2022: Koio has teamed up with Copenhagen-based design house Norm Architects to create a limited-edition sneaker and solid oak bench. The Koio x Norm Architects sneaker, which retails for $298, is a hybrid Oxford sneaker and comes in two colorways, “Black Timber” (leather) and “Cliff” (suede). The collapsible heel on the sneaker allows the style to be worn upright or folded down. The complimentary Koio x Norm Architects bench in “Oak,” which retails for $6,000 and is made-to-order, is handcrafted in Japan by the master craftsmen at Karimoku Case Study. The bench features a solid oak base and luxuriously smooth beige suede seat cushion. At each corner are slim strips of black leather—a detail that nods to the stitching along the sides of the Koio x Norm Architects sneakers. Photographed by Norm Architects co-founder, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson, the capsule’s campaign features the firm’s newest house in Barcelona as the backdrop, bringing the collection to life. The Koio x Norm Architects capsule is now available at Koio.co .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

April 14, 2022: H&M ‘s has teamed up with Iris Apfel on a new collaborative collection that serves as a celebration of the style icon’s 100th birthday. Key garments include a jacquard suit with peapod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print. A rainbow of fabulous, vivid colors including canary yellow, emerald green, radiant violet, vivid turquoise, and sunset orange. A line of jewelry, footwear, and accessories is also available to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris Apfel’s love of layering and fondness for chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes, including plants, animals, and treasures from another world. “I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love,” said Apfel in a statement. “I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!” The Iris Apfel x H&M collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada on April 14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

April 14, 2022: A-Cold-Wall has teamed up with ROA on a new collaboration. The British streetwear brand has updated the footwear brand’s signature Andreas and Minaar styles with reflective parts and geometric detail design mixed with youthful color detailing on the shoes. The orange, green and yellow visual cues add a playful touch to utilitarian aesthetics. The A-Cold-Wall x ROA collab is now available to purchase exclusively at A-cold-wall.com and on Roa-hiking.com from April 15 in four colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of A-Cold-Wall*

April 13, 2022: Sorel has teamed up with LA coffee brand Alfred on a caffeine-fueled collaboration. Inspired by Alfred’s popular matcha and vanilla iced lattes, the pair’s new collection is composed of two new takes on Sorel’s Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers. The chunky styles feature swirling tan and green colorways, each finished with molded rubber soles with 1-inch platforms. For added comfort, the new pairs include lightweight EVA footbeds and foam midsoles crafted with algae-based material Bloom. Completing each are miniature graphics with Alfred’s brand motto: “But First, Coffee.” Both $130 styles are now available to shop on Sorel.com .

April 8, 2022: FootJoy has joined forces with Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) on a series of sunglasses and footwear. The capsule features the Premiere Series golf shoes for men and women with custom tortoise accents. Three limited edition styles are available including two styles in men’s, Premiere Series Tarlow and Packard, and a cap toe option for women. Paired with the shoes is a sunglass offering from GLCO’s spring/summer 2022 collection, Elkgrove Sun. “As a huge fan of the sport and FootJoy’s cutting-edge craftsmanship, this partnership was a no-brainer,” said Garrett Leight. “I’m looking forward to blending the golf world with our laid-back and classic Southern California lifestyle. Our two brands share a commitment for comfort, style, and undisputed quality.” The complete collection is now available on Footjoy.com , Garrettleight.com , GLCO retail stores, and other select retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

April 8, 2022: This spring Parisian menswear brand Ron Dorff has teamed up with Rivieras on an exclusive capsule collection. Billed as a tribute to the casual chic beachwear worn on the French Riviera in the 1960s and the ‘70s, the capsule collection includes a range of knits, tennis shorts, swim shorts, and footwear. The footwear features two fabrications of Rivieras’ signature espadrilles – a knitted cotton version in dark navy and a suede version in khaki. The Ron Dorff x Rivieras collection will be available on Rondorff.com , all Ron Dorff stores, as well as on Rivieras.com and all the Rivieras stores starting on April 13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ron Dorff

April 8, 2022: Sperry has teamed up with Sunspel on a collaborative boat shoe. The hand-made in Maine style features leathers and suedes from Charles F. Stead & Co. in Leeds, UK; a soft lambskin footbed; leather welting; perforated lining; beefroll stitching; Vibram outsoles and an embossed Sperry x Sunspel logo. The collaboration is now available for $375 in limited quantities in navy, tan, and chocolate brown at Sperry.com , Sperrytopsider.co.uk , and Sunspel.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sunspel

April 6, 2022: Bombas and New York-based artist Jade Purple Brown have come together for limited-edition collection of socks and underwear featuring Brown’s signature use of vibrant colors, strong figures and messages of optimism. The message with the line and symbols used is “to Choose Joy.” For every item purchased from this collection, a clothing item is donated to someone in need through one of Bombas’ Giving Partners, including organizations that support mental health of youth through art programming. The collection is available now on bombas.com. Items retail from $16 to $94.

April 6, 2022: Superga has teamed up with Emily Ratajkowski , the brand’s newest ambassador, on its latest capsule collection and campaign. According to the brand, Ratajkowski has had a long affinity for the brand, wearing Superga styles to castings and photoshoots and traveling across the world. For her capsule collection with the brand, Ratajkowski customized a pair of the Superga 2750s, a style that was conceived as the first Italian tennis shoe over 100 years ago by the owner of the brand, and the Alpina style. She tweaked the styles to have the bindings in an off-white color and rounded the laces. “I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers,” said Ratajkowski in a statement. “I’ve been wearing the brand for years, so this collaboration felt completely natural to me.” The capsule’s campaign was shot by photographer Zoey Grossman at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. The Superga x Emily Ratajkowski collection is now available at superga-usa.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

April 6, 2022: Mr Porter has launched an exclusive nine-piece capsule collection with Jacquemus . Debuting in tandem with an exclusive Net-A- Porter collection, the launch marks the first time Jacquemus has collaborated with a retailer on both a men’s and womenswear capsule at the same time. In the typical Jacquemus men’s style, this collection is imbued with the laid-back attitude of the South of France. Inspired by rural and coastal life, the line takes a modest approach to color and fabric and is filled with relaxed, wearable shapes and light-hearted prints. The capsule showcases a curation of the brand’s signature designs, reworked, from the neutral co-ord Jean floral poplin shirt and shorts to make a perfect holiday/beach outfit to an exclusive colorway of the cult classic Le Chiquito bag. The exclusive Jacquemus for Mr Porter styles retail between $210 and $635 and are now available at mrporter.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

April 6, 2022: Minnetonka will launch its second collaboration with Native American artists as a next step on its commitment to the Indigenous community. Making its second debut, the brand has partnered once again with Minnetonka reconciliation advisor and artist Adrienne Benjamin on an expanded, limited collection, of hand-beaded hats. The limited-edition hats are offered in four styles, each one consisting of colors and materials that symbolize Benjamin’s home and the natural beauty surrounding her community. “Through our continued collaborations, I hope to shed more light on Native craftsmanship and cultural art practice,” said Benjamin. “To give authentic handmade Indigenous art a wider market and through this, educate more people about Indigenous cultures and histories.” On October 11, 2021, Indigenous People’s Day, Minnetonka reaffirmed its five key commitments to the Native American community. In addition to creating design collaborations with Native American artists and designers, those commitments include improving diversity, equity, and inclusion of underrepresented groups at Minnetonka; updating branding and messaging the company creates; working with Native-owned businesses; and continuing to contribute philanthropically toward Native causes. The new set of hand-beaded hats set to launch Wednesday, April 27 on minnetonkamoccasin.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Minnetonka

April 5, 2022: Sneaker brand Ryka has partnered with Chanel Miller , an artist and author of the memoir “Know My Name,” on a purpose-driven collaboration that supports victims of sexual assault. Their limited-edition Courage Sneaker is an exclusive update to Ryka’s Dynamic Pro style and features original illustrations by Miller. It is available now on Ryka.com for $99.99. Ryka will donate $25,000 of proceeds from the shoe to social justice organization Futures Without Violence and its forthcoming Courage Museum. Miller was first introduced to the world as Emily Doe through her powerful victim impact statement after being assaulted by a Stanford University athlete. She’s since shared her identity publicly and helped promote changes to California law. For the Ryka sneaker, she created an illustration of a lion to represent courage, and offers a special message on the insole: “Love is where courage is born.”

April 3, 2022: Reebok and Bodega have teamed up to give the Club C 85 a new look, which will release exclusively via Bdgastore.com on April 8 for $120. The look is executed with several different materials including green pebble leather on the uppers and suede on the heel. Also, it includes gold accents in the form of branding on the sides and the sockliner, as well as red insoles. The look, according to Reebok, merges ruggedness and luxury, which the brand said is “a nod to the many lives the sneaker has lived. Also, Reebok said the collab is “influenced by decade defining automobiles with looks that could kill and performance to back it up” and described it as “a vehicle for your feet, ready to make moves as quick as you need them.”

March 31, 2022: Through Good American’s new incubator program, Good Inc., the company has launched its first designer collaboration coming out of the program with Baroline Diaz, VP of A&R at Interscope Records. The “B Project” collection includes six graphic-designed sweatshirts, featuring statements with messages meant to inspire and uplift women, such as “Self Made Woman” and “Female CEO.” Good Inc., started by CEO Emma Grede, aims to empower the next generation of creatives and businesses through mentorship, shared resources and exposure as well as giving them a platform to share their products. Diaz, who was raised in New York, took on the VP of A&R role at Interscope Records at 27 and is credited for her work with big name artists such as DaBaby, Lil Poppa and Yhung T.O.

March 29, 2022: For spring/summer 2022, Alanui has released the third chapter of its collaboration with the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke . The tropical vibes and vibrant colors of the Alanui island are the backdrop for this capsule featuring Alanui’s signature bandana graphic which covers the unisex Suicoke Moto Fringed slippers. The style is presented in a range of vivid colors: ocean turquoise, bright orange, yellow lime and a military green. The slip-ons are finished with multicolor fringe featuring recycled plastic beads. New for this collection is a laced-up sandal for women. The new Alanui x Suicoke GUT Sandal is presented in black, military green, and a sugar brown, with a silhouette that features a chunky rubber sole and tassels, embellished with multicolor recycled plastic beads, seashells and the brand’s recognizable Saint Cristopher medal. The latest Alanui x Suicoke collection is available on alanui.it .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alanui

March 28, 2022: For spring/summer ‘22, British footwear brand Clarks and Italian outerwear brand C.P. Company have come together to celebrate the point where nature meets the city. Composed of two jackets and two shoes’ styles, the collection is equally inspired by the design language of Clark’s cult Desert Trek and C.P. Company’s ability to manufacture clothing textures of cultural depth. The outerwear pieces feature an anorak and a long jacket, manufactured from a combination of polyurethane-coated linen and rubber inserts. As for the shoes, the iconic Clarks’ Desert Trek is reimagined in two styles: the original, enriched by rubber details, and the re-mastered, which features a Vibram outsole. The collection’s campaign was shot by British photographer Will Grundy, and features contemporary nomad traders wandering around in an ever-evolving landscape. The C.P. Company x Clarks collaborative collection will be available on cpcompany.com , all C.P. Company flagship stores in Milan, Riccione, Amsterdam, London, Soul and Tokyo, as well as exclusively at Clarks Originals Berwick street in London, in addition to a selection of selected global retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

March 24, 2022: Dior Men’s has unveiled the new season of its perennial Beachwear capsule. For the first time, artistic director of Dior’s Men’s, Kim Jones, has teamed up with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans on the collection. Sharing this love and desire to preserve the beauty of the undersea world, Jones sought to use responsible materials for this collection with the use of Parley Ocean Plastic, a material created from upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands around the world. The material then was reworked in Dior’s ateliers a jacquard, a mesh knit, and a technical canvas. The resulting collection features adventure-ready, mix-and-match pieces, including poplin pants, a thick t-shirt, a polo shirt, and a sweater. Two jackets come in a packable format, allowing them to be folded up to fit in a pouch that borrows its curves from the elemental Saddle bag. Completing the silhouettes, the B23 sneakers incorporate an Adriatic heather fabric, along with bio-based plastic soles. Dior Men’s latest Beachwear Capsule will be available from April 14.

CREDIT: Brett Lloyd for Dior

March 23, 2022: After announcing its partnership with top-ranked skater Cory Juneau in 2021, Golden Goose crafted an exclusive Ball Star Pro sneaker that he wore to compete at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo where he won his first bronze medal. This year Golden Goose continues its collaboration with Juneau by crafting four new styles of this ‘for skateboarding use only’ sneaker. The unique elements of each of the four destinations are brought to life and translated into the sneakers’ colors, texture, handwritten messages, doodles, and hidden details inspired by the cities’ vibes and lifestyle. The brand will capture his journey throughout a new mini-series seen through Juneau’s eyes and streaming on Golden TV, the brand’s innovative community-driven approach to social media, debuting its first episode early in March. The four new colorways of the Ball Star Pro sneakers will drop throughout the year in a numbered series of 1/100, with the first one inspired by Milan and its metropolitan attitude, launching exclusively at Goldengoose.com .

CREDIT: Federico Casella

March 18, 2022: Fred Segal has launched an exclusive capsule collection with Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co. consisting of three separate drops. The first drop is comprised of an array of retro-inspired apparel and accessories. Design elements including dynamic textures, classic sports silhouettes, and bold graphics serve as a witty sports-minded statement metaphor in which the people are the brand, the community is the team, and the world is the arena. The collection is comprised of baseball inspired jerseys and joggers, in addition to basketball themed tanks and shorts, as well as track inspired tees and hats. The exclusive Fred Segal x Mitchell & Ness capsule collection will retail for $44-$798 and is available now in-store and online at fredsegal.com as well as on mitchellandness.com . Additional subsequent drops will be available on a rolling basis in the coming months.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fred Segal

March 17, 2022: Y-3 and Real Madrid have come together for a celebratory collaborative collection comprising a suite of on and off-pitch apparel and accessories. The on-pitch collection sees Y-3 bring its distinctly avant-garde lens to Real Madrid’s fourth kit as the brand presents an all-black strip and a pink goalkeeper strip, both with white accents. Having first collaborated on the club’s third kit for the 2014/15 season, this time around, the partnership expands for a broader collection. The on-pitch collection then features a warm up top, which is complemented by the Light Shell Anthem Jacket and Pants – both boasting reflective prints and laser cut details. Meanwhile, the off-pitch offering comprises an all-black t-shirt featuring the Real Madrid crest and the Y-3 logo on the back, as well as a premium elongated scarf and a wash-bag – both made up in a black colorway with white accents. Launching on March 18, the Y-3 for Real Madrid collection is available through Adidas.com, Y-3 stores, and Real Madrid retail locations.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Y-3

March 17, 2022: Geox has released a new capsule collection of men’s and women’s sneakers produced in certified sustainable materials in collaboration with green footwear leader ACBC . The two men’s and women’s models play with contrasting textures in white or black and flowing side detail with a shiny or matte finish in blue, grey, or silver. The sole, which is waterproof and breathable, is made in ReEVA, a compound that reduces the amount of EVA by blending it with recycled post-production rubber. It is also equipped with an insole in recycled foam, composed of 98% post-production waste materials and 2% water-based glue, covered in natural cork. The inner uses ReCotton, obtained from recycled cotton fabrics or production offcuts, while the upper is in FreeBio, an alternative to animal leather created with recycled materials and natural fillers such as wood fibers and calcium carbonate. These sneakers are supplied with two sets of laces: one 100% recyclable in jute fiber and the other in ReBotilia, a material derived from recycled PET bottles. The packaging is also entirely sustainable, with FSC-certified GEOX boxes and paper shopping bags alongside FSC-certified labels and tissue paper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Geox

March 7, 2022: Just in time for Women’s History Month (and beach season), female-founded brands Sea Star Beachwear and Frances Valentine have reunited for a second collaboration launching today. The two labels will again offer a brightly colored collection of shoes and accessories. Back again is the retro-inspired “floral explosion” pattern, which is now complemented by the new multicolored “candy stripe.” The prints adorn Sea Star’s signature Beachcomber espadrille (priced at $125); the Cabana slide ($60); a classic Mary Jane ($125) and the new Riviera boat shoe ($125). The line also includes kids’ versions of the espadrille and Mary Jane (retailing for $72), as well as four bags. Select styles are available now at Seastarbeachwear.com .

March 4, 2022: Loewe and On are teaming up on a new capsule collection. Scheduled to drop on March 9, the collection will consist of six ready-to-wear technical pieces including weather-adaptable running pants, a moisture-wicking anorak, a customizable parka and temperature-regulating T-shirts. The capsule will also feature Loewe’s take on the footwear brand’s most notable styles for men and women—Cloudventure and Cloudrock.

CREDIT: Loewe

March 4, 2022: Kane Footwear has released its first-ever collaborative design of its signature Revive recovery shoe. Lifestyle influencer and the founder of HLP Training Brian Mazza was tapped for the project. His take on the Revive recovery shoe sees the style in an earth tone colorway that features a printed message on the sole of the shoe that reflects Mazza’s mission: “Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes.” “I’m constantly beating myself up training, so it’s important for me to take the steps I need to recover,” Mazza said. “Everything starts with your feet, your foundation–when you take care of your foundation you set yourself up for success. I, unfortunately, have dealt with some major injuries over the years, and I have to take recovery a lot more seriously.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

March 3, 2022: Fila has teamed up with Christopher Bevans as a guest designer and creative collaborator to launch a new spring tennis line, dubbed the “Bevans Park Collection.” The 42-piece collection features tennis dresses, tanks, skorts, shorts, a long sleeve tee, a jacket, and pants for women and crews, polos, henleys to shorts, pants and a jacket for men. The collection will be unveiled at this year’s Fila-sponsored BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., where Fila’s sponsored athletes will be wearing the collection on-court from March 7 – March 20. The Bevans Park Collection, which retails between $60- $100, is now available for purchase on Fila.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

March 3, 2022: Veja and Marni have teamed up on two styles – Veja’s V-10 and the newly introduced V-15 high-top. The collaborative sneakers feature Marni’s interpretation of contemporary footwear with a DIY-inspired design that sees a colorful scribbled motif that covers the upper shoe. Each pair has been assembled by hand, with the right foot different from the left. The leather is sourced in Uruguayan farms and tanned in Brazil, at a Gold-certified tannery by the Leather Working Group. The soles are composed of 31% Amazonian rubber, 22% rice waste, and 12% recycled rubber. Each style comes with 2 pairs of 100% recycled polyester laces: one multi-colored and one all white. The collaboration is now available for pre-order on veja-store.com and marni.com and will be available in select retailers across the world on March 11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

March 1, 2022: Ugg has joined forces with Harlem-born artist Tschabalala Self on a footwear and apparel collection. The collaboration was first introduced in October 2021 when Self wrote and directed her first live performance entitled Sounding Board for the Performa 2021 Biennial at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem. Teaming up with Ugg to create bespoke outerwear and footwear worn by the performers to match, some of these designs are now available in the ten-piece capsule collection. The collaboration offers three high-heeled suede boots that feature luxurious materials and bold contrast colors that echo the bright, geometric language of her critically acclaimed paintings. Inspired by Self’s painting “Loner,” the Ugg x TS Marble Ultra Mini is an updated take on the Ugg Ultra Mini and features a marbled pattern that wraps around the entire shoe, while the Ugg x TS Classic Diamond alters checkerboard patterning with linear red stitching. The first drop of Ugg x Tschabalala Self collection will be available for purchase on Ugg.com and select Ugg retail stores nationwide starting on March 1, with the second drop becoming available on March 15.

CREDIT: Vu Tran for Ugg

March 1, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up again with British streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall , this time seeing Samuel Ross take on the footwear brand’s Rikard 8-eye boot and Rikard 3-eye shoe styles. The pointed and angular features in the shoes remain with the addition of reflective panels with A-Cold-Wall branding. Both silhouettes are finished with signature yellow welt stitching and a black and yellow AirWair heel loop and feature the brand’s new lightweight double-height Bex Neoteric sole — a takedown of the Quad Neoteric platform launched last year. The collection drops on March 3 on a-cold-wall.com and on March 5 at drmartens.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Feb. 23, 2022: Stuart Weitzman launched a partnership with the fashion design program at the College of Creative Studies (CCS) to encourage young footwear designers. The partnership, which launched in fall 2021, includes a semester-long course in studio design, where students create two items for a potential Stuart Weitzman collection. The students presented their designs to brand executives at the semester’s end for feedback. “I was inspired by the love that they see in making shoes, in thinking about shoes, in looking at the details and in the questions they asked,” said CEO Giorgio Sarné. Edmundo Castillo, Stuart Weitzman’s global head of design said the students represent the next generation of shoe designers. “It was an honor to mentor them throughout the semester,” Castillo said. “They drew inspiration from topics close to their hearts, like climate change, representation and inclusivity, and it was so inspiring to see their artistic vision come to life through their designs. I look forward to seeing where their shoes take them in the future.”

CREDIT: Zappos

Feb. 22, 2022: Asics has teamed up with London-based artist and designer Helen Kirkum to craft 30 pairs of Gel-1090 sneakers to be released at Naked CPH on Feb. 25. The partnership is the third in the series of Asics’ “Crafts for Mind” program, which reinforces the craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into creating long-lasting products with purpose. For this installment, Kirkum has transformed dead stock Gel-1090 sneakers using post-consumer waste, reinvigorating the uppers into a protective layer that wraps around the lateral side, creating an exposed upper from the inside. Running routes from across the UK have been incorporated into the design, seeing them embroidered onto the toe. All of the pairs have been handmade in-house at the studio and each pair is unique with its own colorway. Asics said that all proceeds from the handmade pairs will be donated to Right To Play, an organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of sports and play.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Feb. 22, 2022: Since breaking into New York’s underground graffiti movement in the ‘70s, Futura has blazed a path to his status as a globally recognized artist and designer with a long history of collaborations. Now, the abstract graffiti artist is releasing a new footwear collab with Dr. Martens. The new Dr. Martens x Futura Laboratories capsule consists of two colorways of the footwear brand’s 1460 boot. Up first in the “1460 EMB Futura” boot. which is embroidered in white with Futura’s graffiti artwork. The white stitching contrasts with the all-black boot, which also features black eyelets and welt stitching, a black and yellow heel-loop, and a dual-branded sock liner on a smoke sole. The second style is the “1460 Futura” boot, which is constructed using an olive ETR 5050 woven fabric upper, with an olive smooth leather ankle strap and printed olive laces. The collection will be available at drmartens.com and select partners on Feb. 26.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

Feb. 21, 2022: K-Swiss and famed retailer Leaders 1354 have teamed up on a limited sneaker release inspired by the city of Chicago. For the collaboration, Leaders 1354 reworked the Classic LX and SI-18 shoes from K-Swiss, both of which are predominantly white with hits of ethereal blue and true red throughout, and feature designs that are nods to the “I Will” flag of the Windy City. Pricing for the K-Swiss Classic LX is $90 and the SI-18 will go for $135. The K-Swiss and Leaders 1354 collaboration arrives Feb. 26, and there will also be a launch event at the Leaders store on the same day.

Feb. 18, 2022: Wolford’s continued its fashion-forward trajectory with a new designer collaboration, courtesy of Alberta Ferretti . The Italian luxury label and legendary body wear brand have joined forces on a 10-piece collection for the Spring 2022 season, spotlighting shared values of inner strength and sensuality. Ranging from $120-$515, Aberta Ferretti x Wolford’s range includes dresses, tights, leggings, bodysuits and tops in a sharp palette of pale pink, black and white. All pieces have been made with silhouette enhancements in mind, featuring seamless textures and lacy geometric cutouts for an elegant and sharp appearance. The accompanying campaign also highlights their shapes through a black-and-white lens, pairing slim-fitting ensembles with strappy sandals and slick pumps. “I share with Wolford the incessant research for a balance between the quality of materials and the know-how, between aesthetics and comfort, creating a product destined to last over time,” said Ferretti in a statement. “The meeting with the creative team was a great inspiration and the result of this collaboration reflects the vision of two companies that, in different ways, walk the same path.” The collaboration is now available on Wolfordshop.com .

Feb. 17, 2022: MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon will reveal a new footwear capsule during Milan Fashion Week later this month. The collaboration between the French outdoor sports brand and MM6 Maison Margiela, will premiere on the runway on Feb. 24, at the MM6 autumn/winter 2022 show. The capsule designs and details are yet to be disclosed. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon capsule will be available in select stores from Oct. 2022.

Feb. 14, 2022: Birkenstock is releasing the second batch of its 1774 collection. The new collection rethinks materials and form. Sartorial ideals collide with functional trademarks, for updates on the classic Arizona and Boston that reflect the brand’s focus on urban exploration. This drop sees the introduction of the Sylt padded leather sandal, presented in vivid vanilla, olive, and oxblood colorways, diamond quilted and completed with suede lining. The full collection will be available at 1774.com and selected retailers worldwide from Feb. 24.

CREDIT: Max Farago for Birkenstock

Feb. 14, 2022: Reebok and Japanese fashion label Mountain Research have teamed up for a new take on the Alien Stomper, the sneakers worn during the iconic 1986 film “Aliens.” For this look, Mountain Research dressed it with stealth black uppers, a large tongue cover and a detachable ankle belt, all while still paying homage to the shoe’s theatrical roots. The Reebok x Mountain Research Alien Stomper arrives March 1 exclusively via Mountain Research, with a global launch to follow on March 15. The sneakers will retail for $180.

Feb. 13, 2022: Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland have teamed up for their eighth collaboration, this time celebrating the cultural impact of the iconic 6-inch boot. The footwear selection from the collaborative range is the Bee Line x Timberland Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot, a look executed with uppers made using Better Leather, which is rated Silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental best practices, as well as the brand’s TimberDry waterproof membranes. Also, it includes a rubber toe for protection from the elements. The boot will come in a trio of colorways — electric orange, tonal green and ink black — all with deep olive leather uppers. The collection’s all-gender apparel and accessories include a fleece jacket made of 100% recycled fleece, a logo hoodie, long sleeve graphic T-shirts, a knit balaclava and suede olive fanny pack. The lineup will drop on Feb. 18 via Timberland.com and at select retailers. The boots, which are available in men’s and women’s sizing, will retail for $220.

Feb. 9, 2022: Healthcare shoe brand Clove has teamed up with nurse practitioner and blogger Clara Jones — aka Nurse Clara to her over 91,000 Instagram followers — on a limited-edition sneaker. (Jones is also a founding member of the Clove Collective , the brand’s giveback ambassador program composed of healthcare workers who use their platforms to initiate positive change in the medical sphere). Called the Clara 1, the silhouette is designed to “showcase Clara’s multi-faceted personality as a mentor, healthcare and lifestyle influencer and advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community,” according to a press release. It’s done in a pink colorway emblematic of the “intimacy healthcare workers show every day,” also stated in the release, and features a motif of South Korea’s national flower — a cultural symbol of strength and endurance — on the insert as an homage to Jones’ Korean heritage. Additionally, the sneaker has an exclusive V-shaped band on the upper. The sneakers are now available for $135 on goclove.com . Clove will also donate $10,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project to help fund mental health speakers and professionals in hosting free virtual sessions for their community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Feb. 8, 2022: French American designer Nick Fouquet has teamed up with Texas boot brand Lucchese on a new footwear and accessories collection. For this new collection, Fouquet explored the footwear brand’s archive taking inspiration from classic silhouettes that would be “at home on the streets of Paris or New York City as on a ranch or in the desert,” Lucchese said in a statement. The men’s collection includes signature styles in black cherry croc seen on the classic Peso loafer with coin-detail and the Paris Texas boot. The Broncobuster, a classic roper boot has a higher heel and features exotic inlays with blue stitching on a narrow throat for an invisible silhouette when worn under a trouser. In the women’s collection, monochrome, contrasting, domino-inspired colorways are seen on the Marfa boot and Half Moon loafer. The White Sands boot depicts a desert sunset and echoes the colors seen in the silk scarves in the collection, while the Sarni loafer offers a versatile leopard print. Other accessories in the collection include silk scarves in two sizes and three hats. The footwear retails between $895 and $2,995.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucchese

Feb. 8, 2021: The second Puma Suede designed in collaboration with Jeff Staple will arrive soon via Foot Locker . The Jeff Staple x Puma Suede “Create from Division,” according to a statement, is a continuation of Staple’s theme of dualism and was inspired “by the clash of man versus machine.” The look is delivered with a monotone gray palette and is executed with mixed material uppers including refined suede and hairy suede paneling. Additional features include custom woven labels with Staple Pigeon and Puma branding, a woven fortune knot charm (which is a nod to Chinese ideology and Staple’s Chinese-American heritage) and the Pigeon logo embroidery on the inside heel. The shoe will retail for $120 and be available on Feb. 10 via Foot Locker and Staplepigeon.com.

Jan. 31, 2022: Del Toro has released a limited-edition black velvet slipper in collaboration with Casa Cipriani , New York City’s finest Italian-inspired club and hotel. The shoe combines Del Toro’s signature red grosgrain stripe running along the heel with the Cipriani logo emblazoned on the front vamp. The shoe, which retails for $475, will be available for purchase in men’s and women’s sizes for a limited time only, both in person at Casa Cipriani’s Spa and on the Casa Cipriani online portal shop for members, or for non-member, by emailing wellness@casacipriani.com .

Jan. 28, 2022: Burberry has launched an exclusive capsule collection for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The capsule includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, and shorts. A raindrop Monogram motif is also seen across an array of accessories and ready-to-wear, the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Thomas Burberry Monogram story. The collection’s prints explore the dimensions and forms of rain droplets, along with the refracted shapes that appear when looking through them, Burberry said in a statement. In celebration of the launch, Burberry has unveiled a window takeover of Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYC flagship location. Echoing the rain-inspired prints which define the capsule, the window installation features animations of large-scale raindrops, water distortion, and mirrored refractions. The collection is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue and select Burberry stores including Michigan Avenue Chicago, Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, NorthPark Center Dallas, Spring Street New York, Tysons Galleria McLean and burberry.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Jan. 28, 2022: Hunter has introduced a new capsule collection in collaboration with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television series “ Killing Eve .” The limited-edition capsule features two new designs for the brand. “The Hunting” is a mid-calf style boot available in black and olive, and “The Chasing” is a knee-high style, available in black, olive, and camel colorways. The collection will launch exclusively with Ssense and globally on Hunterboots.com in early February before being available with selected stores including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, and Liberty. “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is ‘Killing Eve,’ marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award- winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments. These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known,” said Hunter Boots CEO Paolo Porta in a statement.

Jan. 25, 2022: For the latest installment of its Project Bootstrap program — aimed at getting more young people to enter the skilled trades — the Wolverine brand has released a new collab designed by high school students. The teens are apprentices with UnCommon Construction , a New Orleans nonprofit that provides on-the-job training. Their collab collection, available now on Wolverine.com , includes socks ($18), a T-shirt ($23) and the I-90 work boot with CarbonMax composite toe and EPX anti-fatique footbed ($145). Items can be purchased individually or as a kit for $150. A portion of proceeds will go directly to UnCommon Construction to fund new apprenticeship programs. And as part of Project Bootstrap, Wolverine also is launching a speaker series featuring UnCommon founder Aaron Frumin, as well as an awareness-building online campaign featuring TikTok and Instagram influencers.

Jan. 19, 2022: Mr Porter has teamed up with Jerry Lorenzo’s L.A.-based label Fear of God for the first time on a special capsule collection. The exclusive line consists of 40 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and kids, including 24 Fear of God styles encompassing comfortable tailoring and modern structured designs, charcoal-colored accessories and signature footwear, the online retailer said in a statement. The launch is part of the final installment of Mr Porter’s “Hosted By” designer content series, which “commemorates some of the brightest and most resonant voices in menswear,” Mr Porter noted. The Fear Of God x Mr Porter exclusive capsule collection, which retails between $45 and $2,550, is now available at Mrporter.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Jan. 11, 2022: Singapore-based label Charles & Keith has joined forces with Gen Z designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang of Shanghai brand Shushu/Tong on a four-piece capsule collection of shoes and bag. Created to “evoke strength and beauty alongside a youthful, bold spirit,” according to a press release, the line includes two patent-leather Mary Jane styles and two mixed media handbags — all featuring a rose motif throughout. Pieces in the collection retail from $173 to $203 and are now available to shop on charleskeith.com .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Jan. 4, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up with London-based lifestyle retailer Goodhood for a curated rework of the British footwear brand’s classic 101 UB boot. Both Dr. Martens and Goodhood have been adopted by London’s subcultures for celebrating an independent spirit. Calling back to the retailer’s cult following, the collaborative boot features white screen-printed graphics across the six-eye 101 boots’ upper, complemented by a distinctive contrast white welt stitch. Gunmetal eyelets add additional flair, while the boot stays true to form with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop. The new Dr. Martens x Goodhood UB 101 boot is now available for $160 at select partners and drmartens.com .

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Big December 2021 Collabs

Dec. 14, 2021: Clarks Originals has teamed up with beloved restaurant Sweet Chick on the limited-edition Wafflebee collection , which is available now via ClarksUSA.com. The range features Sweet Chick’s take on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, which is delivered in light and dark brown hues with embossed waffle print uppers. The light brown look features light green speckles on the upper, while the dark brown style includes pink speckles, which Clarks Originals said in a statement serve as nods to Sweet Chick’s house-made herb and raspberry butters. Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $200.

Dec. 9, 2021: Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo has teamed up with French designer Charles de Vilmorin team up for an exclusive collaboration. According to a statement, the capsule collection features five shoe styles from Francesco Russo – one knee-high boot, one loafer and three stiletto styles – all revamped in exclusive prints by de Vilmorin. While developing the range, each pair was hand-painted by de Vilmorin, then printed on leather. “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings,” said Russo in a statement. “Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.” The capsule will be available on Francesco Russo’s website and at a selection of wholesales starting in April and May 2022. Pricing will range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.