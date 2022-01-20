ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jersey Announces COVID Vaccine And Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers And High-Risk Settings

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted.

Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and submit proof that they are up to date with their vaccination until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated.

Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 16 and their second by March 30.

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Announces Vaccine And Booster Mandate

“The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being boosted is necessary to protect yourself and those around you,” Murphy said Wednesday. “Therefore, everyone who works in these settings is now also required to get their booster.”

Worker who are newly eligible for a booster after the Feb. 28 and March 30 deadlines will need to submit proof of their booster shot within three weeks of becoming eligible. They will also be required to twice weekly testing until they provide proof they are up to date with their vaccinations.

The governor said there will be no testing option, and workers who do not comply could face termination.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 19.

