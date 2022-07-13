ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwKUf_0dpqBZuv00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in McAllen on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in McAllen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xibAb_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#18. Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4500 N 10th St. Suite 50 Suite 50 Uptown Plaza, McAllen, TX 78504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i6iG_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#17. Il Forno a Legna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3817 N 10th St #5 Ste 5, McAllen, TX 78501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgD68_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#16. PRIME Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 W Expressway 83 Suite 140, McAllen, TX 78501-8368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qeAk_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#15. Green Ceviche

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 4219 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539-8334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG2AL_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mariscos La Costa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 E. FM 495 Building B Suite C, San Juan, TX 78589-3710
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How McAllen feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yrc5_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mariscos El Culichi

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 2901 W Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503-8301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryak6_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#12. La Crawfish

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-5023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzZBU_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#11. El Terco Restaurante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 1001 S 10th St Ste L Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center, McAllen, TX 78501-5045
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRufy_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7617 N 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFUra_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#9. La Jaiba Mexican Seafood Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen, TX 78504-3040
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ0wp_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ostioneria Michoacana

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5612 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78504-2673
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNRda_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#7. Muelle 37

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-4317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujTTU_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUhFc_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mambo Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4817 West Expressway 83 Ste 100, McAllen, TX 78503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AMUI_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#4. La Costa Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 York Street Suite 1235, McAllen, TX 78501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in McAllen are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nwMQ_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pappadeaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Hwy 281, McAllen, TX
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjVns_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Dirty Al's Bayou Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5712 N 10th St Suite 400, McAllen, TX 78504-2988
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyx6z_0dpqBZuv00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 W. Expressway 83, Pharr, TX 78577
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcallen, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Juan, TX
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Mcallen, TX
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Japanese#Tx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy