Highest-rated seafood restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in McAllen on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#18. Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4500 N 10th St. Suite 50 Suite 50 Uptown Plaza, McAllen, TX 78504

#17. Il Forno a Legna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3817 N 10th St #5 Ste 5, McAllen, TX 78501

#16. PRIME Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3400 W Expressway 83 Suite 140, McAllen, TX 78501-8368

#15. Green Ceviche

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 4219 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539-8334

#14. Mariscos La Costa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 108 E. FM 495 Building B Suite C, San Juan, TX 78589-3710

#13. Mariscos El Culichi

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 2901 W Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503-8301

#12. La Crawfish

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-5023

#11. El Terco Restaurante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 1001 S 10th St Ste L Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center, McAllen, TX 78501-5045

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7617 N 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

#9. La Jaiba Mexican Seafood Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen, TX 78504-3040

#8. Ostioneria Michoacana

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5612 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78504-2673

#7. Muelle 37

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-4317

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503

#5. Mambo Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4817 West Expressway 83 Ste 100, McAllen, TX 78503

#4. La Costa Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 33 York Street Suite 1235, McAllen, TX 78501

#3. Pappadeaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Hwy 281, McAllen, TX

#2. Dirty Al's Bayou Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5712 N 10th St Suite 400, McAllen, TX 78504-2988

#1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1610 W. Expressway 83, Pharr, TX 78577

