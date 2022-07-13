ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py1r6_0dpqBY2C00
Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GjNG_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#30. Easterby's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2388 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4752
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428xov_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#29. A.W. Shuck's Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 208 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3149
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjJvc_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#28. Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 90 Folly Road Blvd Suite B-4, Charleston, SC 29407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPs8h_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#27. Nana's Seafood & Soul

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 176 Line St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-5225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qo36_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#26. Mason's famous lobster rolls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 36 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2063
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZUzr_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#25. Dave's Carry-Out

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 42 Morris St, Charleston, SC 29403-6124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HpQZ_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#24. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (967 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWDoK_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Establishment

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJJDX_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#22. Delaney Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvEhk_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#21. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGebQ_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#20. Tempest Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oP2QP_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ellis Creek Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obWoZ_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZleO_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#17. Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (890 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4745
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WA4B2_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chubby Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403-6768
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Tripadvisor

#15. Charleston Crab House-James Island

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 145 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412-2119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqPsL_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#14. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHvER_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#13. Charleston Crab House-Market Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LI9qm_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#12. Coast Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,074 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 39 John St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-6432
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRtFg_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4784
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEoiE_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#10. Hyman's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,719 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 215 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5kcp_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#9. Oyster House Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSh1u_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Darling Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epBu9_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Ordinary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ix8cN_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#6. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 162 East Bay St (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CTZK_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fleet Landing Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5zUw_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJsVk_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#3. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,569 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlMpA_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#2. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHZw5_0dpqBY2C00
Tripadvisor

#1. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Charleston, South Carolina that don't require a college degree

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Easterby
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy