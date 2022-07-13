Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Easterby's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2388 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4752

#29. A.W. Shuck's Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 208 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3149

#28. Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 90 Folly Road Blvd Suite B-4, Charleston, SC 29407

#27. Nana's Seafood & Soul

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 176 Line St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-5225

#26. Mason's famous lobster rolls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 36 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2063

#25. Dave's Carry-Out

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 42 Morris St, Charleston, SC 29403-6124

#24. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (967 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018

#23. The Establishment

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401

#22. Delaney Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3511

#21. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190

#20. Tempest Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401

#19. Ellis Creek Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3207

#18. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013

#17. Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (890 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4745

#16. Chubby Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403-6768

#15. Charleston Crab House-James Island

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 145 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412-2119

#14. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079

#13. Charleston Crab House-Market Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002

#12. Coast Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,074 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 39 John St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#11. The Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4784

#10. Hyman's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,719 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 215 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107

#9. Oyster House Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,392 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 35 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002

#8. The Darling Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (647 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#7. The Ordinary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520

#6. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 162 East Bay St (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401

#5. Fleet Landing Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642

#4. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124

#3. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,569 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106

#2. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#1. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620

