Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Sioux Falls on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#5. Kathmandu Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5310 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110-2750

#4. Ramen Fuji

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2300 S Minnesota Ave Suite C, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-3707

#3. Sushi Masa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 423 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6819

#2. Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 421 N Phillips Ave Jones Building, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-5988

#1. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3901 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

