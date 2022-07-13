ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvSOb_0dpq6LND00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1w0A_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#24. Villa Peru Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1745 E River Rd Ste 165 Suite 165, Tucson, AZ 85718-7632
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282Tkd_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#23. Kon Tiki

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Polynesian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4625 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711-3527
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6ksL_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#22. Restaurant Sinaloa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705-3109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nhztv_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#21. Trident IV

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2912 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741-2389
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uiuy_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#20. Crispy's Fish-n-Chips

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 2545 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-3862
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oga9H_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#19. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2902 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85713-2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8dbf_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#18. Crispy's Fish-N-Chips

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 736 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719-2108
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr9iT_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mr An's Teppan Steak & Seafood Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6091 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpYHF_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#16. Mariscos Mi Mazatlan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85711-5524
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K79po_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 3901 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714-1511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DzwU_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#14. Taco Fish Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 4841 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714-2408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gwQT_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4185 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741-2257
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf0zr_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 999 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711-1213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHsuz_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#11. Mr. Baja Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1905 W Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745-1107
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHy3B_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#10. Angry Crab Shack & BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1365 West Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85745
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZheu_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5315 S Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39W5r8_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#8. Charro del Rey

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 178 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701-2026
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTcVt_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#7. Casa Valencia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2660 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-3102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kax8F_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#6. Casa Valencia Seafood Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1825 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746-6555
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiHSw_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5061 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adimJ_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711-3914
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeI7T_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#3. El Berraco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2960 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-2509
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lYW8_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kingfisher Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (461 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2564 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716-2712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJJYi_0dpq6LND00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1009 N Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745-2401
Stacker

Stacker

