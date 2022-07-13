Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#24. Villa Peru Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1745 E River Rd Ste 165 Suite 165, Tucson, AZ 85718-7632

#23. Kon Tiki

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Polynesian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4625 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711-3527

#22. Restaurant Sinaloa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1020 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705-3109

#21. Trident IV

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Grill, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2912 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741-2389

#20. Crispy's Fish-n-Chips

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 2545 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-3862

#19. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2902 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85713-2010

#18. Crispy's Fish-N-Chips

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 736 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719-2108

#17. Mr An's Teppan Steak & Seafood Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6091 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5309

#16. Mariscos Mi Mazatlan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5601 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85711-5524

#15. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 3901 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714-1511

#14. Taco Fish Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 4841 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714-2408

#13. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4185 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741-2257

#12. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 999 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711-1213

#11. Mr. Baja Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1905 W Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745-1107

#10. Angry Crab Shack & BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1365 West Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85745

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5315 S Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85706

#8. Charro del Rey

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 178 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701-2026

#7. Casa Valencia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2660 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-3102

#6. Casa Valencia Seafood Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1825 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746-6555

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5061 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5870 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711-3914

#3. El Berraco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2960 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-2509

#2. Kingfisher Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (461 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2564 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716-2712

#1. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1009 N Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745-2401

