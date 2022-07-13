Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Honolulu on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#30. Sushi Izakaya Gaku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1329 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2341

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Poke & Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard Suite #1801 Suite #1801, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. 53 By The Sea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 53 Ahui St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-5511

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Ahi Assassins Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $

- Address: 2570 S Beretania St #204, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826-1594

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Kickin Kajun Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1518 Makaloa St Across the street from Walgreens, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-3253

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Chart House Waikiki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1765 Ala Moana Blvd Spc 2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1435

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sam's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 353 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Giovanni's Shrimp Truck

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: Kamehameha Highway Kahuku, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Michel's At the Colony Surf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (733 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2895 Kalakaua Ave Ste A, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-4003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Jinroku Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2427 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#20. Nobu Honolulu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (860 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1118 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 100, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Roy's Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1273

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Gilligan's Beach Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (370 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 198 Paoa Pl Duke Kahanamoku Beach, near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Sasabune

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1417 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1765 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2552 Kalakaua Ave Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3662

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Uncle Bo's Pupu Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 559 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3855

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Roy's Waikiki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,456 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Maguro Brothers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 1120 Maunakea St Maunakea Market Food Court #111, #112, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Restaurant 604

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 57 Arizona Memorial Dr, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818-3166

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Honolulu are getting new jobs

Tripadvisor

#10. La Mariana Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96819-4910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Herringbone Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2330 Kalakaua Ave International Market Place, Suite 316, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2953

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Maguro Spot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 2241 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2835

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Nico's Pier 38

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,941 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1129 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-4522

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (871 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2259 Kalakaua Ave The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#5. Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 Lewers Street #L106 Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Karai Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1314 S King St Ste G2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-1956

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 3109 Waialae Ave Kaimuki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Paia Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2299 Kuhio Ave Located at The Lawlow Hotel, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2632

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Ono Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (835 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 747 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1158

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Honolulu metro area