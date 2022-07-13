ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0oKl_0dpq66DZ00
Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Honolulu on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Honolulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8SYl_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#30. Sushi Izakaya Gaku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1329 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GaD5_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Poke & Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $
- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard Suite #1801 Suite #1801, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvEN9_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#28. 53 By The Sea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 53 Ahui St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-5511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaGiz_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ahi Assassins Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $
- Address: 2570 S Beretania St #204, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826-1594
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aG7d7_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Kickin Kajun Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1518 Makaloa St Across the street from Walgreens, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-3253
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pH5Y_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Chart House Waikiki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1765 Ala Moana Blvd Spc 2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1435
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCMvB_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Sam's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 353 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnV60_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Giovanni's Shrimp Truck

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: Kamehameha Highway Kahuku, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF7zz_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Michel's At the Colony Surf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (733 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2895 Kalakaua Ave Ste A, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-4003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJdNy_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Jinroku Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2427 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wQtQ_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Nobu Honolulu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (860 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1118 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 100, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQicX_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Roy's Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1273
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo146_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gilligan's Beach Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 198 Paoa Pl Duke Kahanamoku Beach, near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAFlR_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Sasabune

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1417 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gna1O_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1765 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jZgT_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2552 Kalakaua Ave Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3662
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yn9ye_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Uncle Bo's Pupu Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 559 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kS45B_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Roy's Waikiki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvzNC_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Maguro Brothers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 1120 Maunakea St Maunakea Market Food Court #111, #112, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n94yj_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Restaurant 604

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 57 Arizona Memorial Dr, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818-3166
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Honolulu are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6chy_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. La Mariana Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96819-4910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPPlQ_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Herringbone Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2330 Kalakaua Ave International Market Place, Suite 316, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2953
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PIP6_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Maguro Spot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 2241 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2835
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU8ds_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nico's Pier 38

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,941 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1129 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-4522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6lo2_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (871 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2259 Kalakaua Ave The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Honolulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icXVm_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 226 Lewers Street #L106 Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWPzm_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Karai Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 S King St Ste G2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-1956
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UbZ6_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 3109 Waialae Ave Kaimuki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhSX9_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Paia Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2299 Kuhio Ave Located at The Lawlow Hotel, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2632
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjs62_0dpq66DZ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ono Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (835 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 747 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1158
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Honolulu metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Arizona State
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Japanese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy