Buffalo, NY

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Buffalo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAobs_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Terrace at Delaware Park

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222-1011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGN8W_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ming Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 3268 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1334
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiDyq_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#11. Lucia's on the Lake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4151 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075-1714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URjqz_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#10. Templeton Landing Restaurant & Special Events

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Templeton Ter, Buffalo, NY 14202-4309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V56dA_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#9. Charlie's Boat Yard

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 Furhman Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCTWw_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#8. Phillips WD Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (3.0/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Fulton St Inside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo, NY 14204-2248
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efi8x_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#7. Liberty Hound

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xSiC_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bellevue Hotel

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 544 Como Park Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14227-1606
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWsm1_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#5. Niagara Seafood Inc

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 837 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213-2114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sxQz_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bailey Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 3316 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215-1123
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apopM_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 McKinley Mall, Buffalo, NY 14219-2694
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7Io8_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#2. Storming Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4125 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226-1041
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftFRI_0dpq5nrE00
Tripadvisor

#1. Viking Lobster Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 366 Tonawanda St Corner of Austin Street, Buffalo, NY 14207-2732
