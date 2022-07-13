Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Buffalo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#13. The Terrace at Delaware Park

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222-1011

#12. Ming Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 3268 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1334

#11. Lucia's on the Lake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4151 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075-1714

#10. Templeton Landing Restaurant & Special Events

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 Templeton Ter, Buffalo, NY 14202-4309

#9. Charlie's Boat Yard

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1111 Furhman Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14203

#8. Phillips WD Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (3.0/5), Value (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Fulton St Inside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo, NY 14204-2248

#7. Liberty Hound

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114

#6. Bellevue Hotel

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 544 Como Park Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14227-1606

#5. Niagara Seafood Inc

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 837 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213-2114

#4. Bailey Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 3316 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215-1123

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 McKinley Mall, Buffalo, NY 14219-2694

#2. Storming Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4125 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226-1041

#1. Viking Lobster Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 366 Tonawanda St Corner of Austin Street, Buffalo, NY 14207-2732

