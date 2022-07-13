Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#29. Poor Boy Lloyd's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1719

#28. Drago's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4580 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3236

#27. Jolie Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1507

#26. Rouj Creole

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard #100 Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

#25. Randy Montalbano's Seafood & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815-2902

#24. Capital City Crawfish & Cajun Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5355 Government St Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6065

#23. Heads & Tails Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2070 Silverside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-4121

#22. The Chimes East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10870 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4019

#21. Stinky's Fish Camp Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5500 Hilton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2522

#20. Willie's Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11260 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4028

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4335 Perkins Rd Sundowns Shopping Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032

#18. Ralph & Kacoo's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6110 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-3700

#17. Drusilla Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3482 Drusilla Ln Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1800

#16. Tsunami Shaw Center - Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1201

#15. Eliza Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7970 Jefferson Hwy Suite J, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1387

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7415 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1194

#13. Cecelia Creole Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 421 North Third Street Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

#12. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3357 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7923

#11. Tony's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (852 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5215 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70805-2730

#10. Dempsey's Poboys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13580 Coursey Blvd Ste F, Baton Rouge, LA 70817-1335

#9. Juban's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2950

#8. Southern Pearl Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1515

#7. Mike Andersons Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (384 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1031 Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-8712

#6. Sammy's Grill Highland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (932 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8635 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-6851

#5. Roux 61 Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-2825

#4. Acme Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2262

#3. MANSURS On The BOULEVARD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5720 Corporate Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2534

#2. Parrain's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,950 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2256

#1. Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (777 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9990 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1525

