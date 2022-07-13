ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JINIP_0dpq5myV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGLV5_0dpq5myV00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XkeP_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#29. Poor Boy Lloyd's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viPoh_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#28. Drago's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4580 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GATjA_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#27. Jolie Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gCDv_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#26. Rouj Creole

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard #100 Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBJRN_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#25. Randy Montalbano's Seafood & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815-2902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Baton Rouge metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaYi0_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#24. Capital City Crawfish & Cajun Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5355 Government St Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6065
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG2N8_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#23. Heads & Tails Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2070 Silverside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-4121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lmeJ_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Chimes East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10870 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t42W_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#21. Stinky's Fish Camp Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Hilton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0PSY_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#20. Willie's Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11260 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Baton Rouge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnHcv_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#19. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4335 Perkins Rd Sundowns Shopping Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMh9d_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#18. Ralph & Kacoo's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6110 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-3700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQo91_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#17. Drusilla Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3482 Drusilla Ln Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1eAw_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#16. Tsunami Shaw Center - Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynY1L_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#15. Eliza Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7970 Jefferson Hwy Suite J, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1387
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg6Qz_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7415 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1194
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE110_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#13. Cecelia Creole Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 421 North Third Street Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVQpz_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3357 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U49Bp_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tony's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (852 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5215 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70805-2730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcD39_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dempsey's Poboys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13580 Coursey Blvd Ste F, Baton Rouge, LA 70817-1335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGNup_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#9. Juban's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2950
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shF85_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#8. Southern Pearl Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9x4f_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mike Andersons Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (384 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1031 Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-8712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9u5z_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sammy's Grill Highland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (932 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8635 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-6851
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUKZw_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#5. Roux 61 Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-2825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrQde_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#4. Acme Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2262
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bB0Zf_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#3. MANSURS On The BOULEVARD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5720 Corporate Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2534
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJ3AQ_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#2. Parrain's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,950 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBop7_0dpq5myV00
Tripadvisor

#1. Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (777 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9990 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1525
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Drago S Seafood Restaur
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy