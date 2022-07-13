ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnzNc_0dpq5jKK00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cat6L_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#18. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 276 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909-0803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyf2N_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciOnt_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#16. Salt + Marrow Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1060 Center Street Crowne Plaza, North Augusta, SC 29841-3985
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Dy19_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#15. French Market Grille West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 360 Furys Ferry Rd, Martinez, GA 30907-3045
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMdIX_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#14. Old McDonald Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 355 Currytown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860-8413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zp5i8_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#13. Andrew's Restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Augusta

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2651 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909-4574
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHTJ7_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUBYT_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#11. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 3029 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-3829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MspFK_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#10. Harbor Inn Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3404 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Etodg_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2847 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI1WF_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#8. Becks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2111 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904-4438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjTFq_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#7. DeShawn's Seafood and Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10316 Atomic Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-4485
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZte4_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Juicy Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2834 Washington Road Suite G/H, Augusta, GA 30909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6XSN_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#5. Beamie's at the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901-1202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxOwf_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2911 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKgUl_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#3. Abel Brown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 491 Highland Ave Upper Level, Surrey Center, Augusta, GA 30909-3742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jouly_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#2. French Market Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTAoq_0dpq5jKK00
Tripadvisor

#1. Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (899 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3051 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-3829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Becks#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Steakhouse#Ga
Stacker

Stacker

