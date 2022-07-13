Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#18. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 276 Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909-0803

#17. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2516

#16. Salt + Marrow Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1060 Center Street Crowne Plaza, North Augusta, SC 29841-3985

#15. French Market Grille West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 360 Furys Ferry Rd, Martinez, GA 30907-3045

#14. Old McDonald Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 355 Currytown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860-8413

#13. Andrew's Restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Augusta

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2651 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909-4574

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 440 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901

#11. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 3029 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-3829

#10. Harbor Inn Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3404 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2504

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2847 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

#8. Becks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2111 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904-4438

#7. DeShawn's Seafood and Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10316 Atomic Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-4485

#6. The Juicy Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2834 Washington Road Suite G/H, Augusta, GA 30909

#5. Beamie's at the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901-1202

#4. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2911 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2114

#3. Abel Brown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 491 Highland Ave Upper Level, Surrey Center, Augusta, GA 30909-3742

#2. French Market Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3742

#1. Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (899 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3051 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-3829

