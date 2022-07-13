Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fargo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#4. Osaka Seafood Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1111 38th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-2115

#3. Deep Blue Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4480 23rd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104-8723

#2. Beer & Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 Roberts Aly N, Fargo, ND 58102-3179

#1. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4215 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103

