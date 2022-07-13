Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Billings, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Billings on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

Tripadvisor

#5. Montana Sky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 27 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101-2357

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Montana Club Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1791 Majestic Ln, Billings, MT 59102-6758

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2250 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Cajun Phatty's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2564 King Ave W Suite F, Billings, MT 59102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1404 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Billings are moving to most