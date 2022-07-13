Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Madison on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#16. Sol's On the Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Korean, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 117 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824

#15. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813

#14. Nau-Ti-Gal

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5360 Westport Rd, Madison, WI 53704-1155

#13. The Journey Sushi and Seafood Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4325 Lien Rd, Madison, WI 53704-3608

#12. Mariner's Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5339 Lighthouse Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53704-1113

#11. Sardine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 617 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3543

#10. Mad Seafood Boiler

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 W Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703-2099

#9. Miko Poke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2701 Monroe St Suite 250, Madison, WI 53711-1868

#8. North of the Bayou

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 802 Atlas Ave, Madison, WI 53714-3114

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4502 East Towne Blvd., Madison, WI 53704-3794

#6. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,385 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237

#5. Lake Edge Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4100 Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-1662

#4. Red

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 W Washington Ave Suite 100, Madison, WI 53703-3050

#3. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7345 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53711

#2. Tempest Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3481

#1. North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238

