Madison, WI

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbBSq_0dpq5aNn00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Madison on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFCyK_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sol's On the Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Korean, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 117 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2uD9_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#15. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSHS9_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#14. Nau-Ti-Gal

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5360 Westport Rd, Madison, WI 53704-1155
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9i6X_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Journey Sushi and Seafood Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4325 Lien Rd, Madison, WI 53704-3608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJoAh_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mariner's Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5339 Lighthouse Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53704-1113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdYB9_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sardine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3543
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN1BZ_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#10. Mad Seafood Boiler

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 W Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703-2099
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23udRX_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#9. Miko Poke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 Monroe St Suite 250, Madison, WI 53711-1868
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwveQ_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#8. North of the Bayou

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 802 Atlas Ave, Madison, WI 53714-3114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4t4p_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4502 East Towne Blvd., Madison, WI 53704-3794
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQlav_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#6. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,385 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoGQs_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lake Edge Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-1662
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBMcc_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 W Washington Ave Suite 100, Madison, WI 53703-3050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqIJf_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7345 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53711
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwPiV_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#2. Tempest Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3481
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TPDu_0dpq5aNn00
Tripadvisor

#1. North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238
