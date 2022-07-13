ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENJnj_0dpq5OzB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUWrr_0dpq5OzB00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Anchorage on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Anchorage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBR6B_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#17. Los Arcos

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 E Dowling Rd Ste 1, Anchorage, AK 99507-1956
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NrsX_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Inlet PubHouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Gastropub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 W 12th Avenue Inlet Tower Hotel & Suites, Anchorage, AK 99501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLuj6_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Jack Sprat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (911 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 Olympic Mountain Loop, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FytXh_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Yamaya Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 825 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2021
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGxZm_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Slippery Salmon Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Anchorage are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9Rlx_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Altura Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4240 Old Seward Hwy Ste 20, Anchorage, AK 99503-6078
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343OTg_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Double Musky Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Crow Creek Hwy, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnP6J_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#10. F Street Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jX05_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jens' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNn1Y_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Seven Glaciers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (927 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4MBe_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,022 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxqB3_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Crow's Nest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRPxy_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 D St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yf9V_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Haute Quarter Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeAI6_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Anchorage metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiuO6_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bridge Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 W Ship Creek Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMVG0_0dpq5OzB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Food & Drinks
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
City
Girdwood, AK
Anchorage, AK
Food & Drinks
Anchorage, AK
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Olympic Center#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Mexican
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy