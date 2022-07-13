Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Anchorage on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#17. Los Arcos
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 E Dowling Rd Ste 1, Anchorage, AK 99507-1956
#16. Inlet PubHouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Gastropub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 W 12th Avenue Inlet Tower Hotel & Suites, Anchorage, AK 99501
#15. Jack Sprat
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (911 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 Olympic Mountain Loop, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
#14. Yamaya Seafood
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 825 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2021
#13. Slippery Salmon Bar & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2501
#12. Altura Bistro
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4240 Old Seward Hwy Ste 20, Anchorage, AK 99503-6078
#11. Double Musky Inn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Crow Creek Hwy, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
#10. F Street Station
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2217
#9. Jens' Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850
#8. Seven Glaciers
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (927 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
#7. Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,022 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 W 6th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
#6. The Crow's Nest
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501
#5. The Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 D St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2325
#4. Haute Quarter Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2211
#3. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039
#2. Bridge Seafood
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 W Ship Creek Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1670
#1. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901
