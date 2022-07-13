ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfXHj_0dpq5MDj00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Omaha on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0izP_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12152 L St, Omaha, NE 68137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh76f_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13665 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNdpv_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Get-N-Go Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1706 N 24th St, Omaha, NE 68110-2327
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kviXE_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pacific Eating House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1130 Sterling Ridge Dr, Omaha, NE 68144-1294
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuCBL_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Joe Tess Place

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5424 S 24th St., Omaha, NE 68107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aj45W_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2707 S 140th Street, Omaha, NE 68144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmUTW_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Charlie's On The Lake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4150 S 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137-1013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq7YD_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 S. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6asU_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ponzu Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 S 67th St, Omaha, NE 68106-2889
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1effY7_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Twisted Cork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10730 Pacific St Ste 110, Omaha, NE 68114-4700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svme3_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16901 Wright Plz Ste 198 # 198, Omaha, NE 68130
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07L2nb_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Regency Pkwy Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114-4396
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VNHg_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1911 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwpcV_0dpq5MDj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Plank Seafood Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1205 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2818
- Read more on Tripadvisor

