Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Omaha on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12152 L St, Omaha, NE 68137

#14. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13665 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233

#13. Get-N-Go Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1706 N 24th St, Omaha, NE 68110-2327

#12. Pacific Eating House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1130 Sterling Ridge Dr, Omaha, NE 68144-1294

#11. Joe Tess Place

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5424 S 24th St., Omaha, NE 68107

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2707 S 140th Street, Omaha, NE 68144

#9. Charlie's On The Lake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4150 S 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137-1013

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 330 S. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

#7. Ponzu Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2110 S 67th St, Omaha, NE 68106-2889

#6. Twisted Cork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10730 Pacific St Ste 110, Omaha, NE 68114-4700

#5. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16901 Wright Plz Ste 198 # 198, Omaha, NE 68130

#4. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Regency Pkwy Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114-4396

#3. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1911 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68102

#2. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1218 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144

#1. Plank Seafood Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1205 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2818

