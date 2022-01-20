ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan , author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway .

Beef and onion with mixed peppers

Serves : 2

Ingredients :

2 tbsp vegetable oil

200g sliced onion

200g sliced mixed peppers

300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices

2 tsp garlic purée

2 tsp ginger purée

1 tsp ground black pepper

For the sauce :

250ml chicken stock

1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp cornflour

Method :

1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.

2. Place your wok over a medium-high heat, add the oil and stir-fry the onions and peppers for three minutes. Next add the beef with the garlic and ginger purées and stir-fry for a further 30 seconds.

3. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir and pour into your wok, bringing it to the boil and continuing to cook for another minute, or until the sauce has thickened to your preferred consistency.

4. Turn off the heat and add the black pepper, then give it all a good mix and transfer to a serving plate. This dish also works well when served with rice on the side.

Recipe from ‘10-Minute Chinese Takeaway’ by Kwoklyn Wan (published by Quadrille, £16; photography by Sam Folan), available now.

The Independent

The Independent

