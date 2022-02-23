ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

By David Callaway
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLMcd_0dppXvvO00

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.

One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.

She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials – it spreads them over fire-scarred land, helping the rehabilitation process within weeks of wildfire destruction.

Carbon storage and removal, the process of sucking it from the air, have become among the hottest technology trends in the climate investing game. Be it nature-based ideas like DroneSeed or technology that actually pulls carbon from the atmosphere, like Germany’s Climeworks is doing in Iceland, there is no shortage of odd ideas, or investors backing them.

Pfund just raised $600m (£440m) in her fourth venture fund tied to climate finance. “We were oversubscribed,” she said. “There’s a tonne of money coming into this sector.”

Indeed, in the first two weeks of this year, Wall Street and Silicon Valley popped the cork on billions of dollars of new investments in renewable energy, carbon storage, energy efficiency in buildings and every other form of environmental, social and governance (ESG) ideas.

Jean Rogers, one of the pioneers of sustainability accounting, who founded the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board, just became global head of ESG at Blackstone Group, which promptly announced a $3bn (£2.2bn) investment in Invenergy Renewables of Chicago, the largest private player in the wind and solar markets.

Goldman Sachs invested $25m (£18m) in Toronto-based energy storage company Hydrostor. The Carlyle Group just announced more than $100m (£73m) in new investments in energy storage and electric vehicle charging station companies. While Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst group said it will invest $15bn (£11bn) into energy storage and renewable projects in the US, UK and European Union.

“There’s real money behind all these things,” said Jonathan Maxwell, founder of Sustainable Development Capital LLP in London. “The finance horse has bolted.”

This week, Larry Fink, the founder of BlackRock, which has almost $10tn (£7.33) in investor assets under management, said in his annual letter to CEOs that “the next 1,000 unicorns won’t be search engines of social media companies, they’ll be sustainable, scalable innovators.”

The sudden burst in renewable finance comes as President Joe Biden’s climate agenda in Washington has stalled on Capitol Hill, due to a lack of support from within his own Democratic party from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a coal millionaire.

Without Biden’s “Build Back Better” programme, it will be hard for the president to show progress in the US fight against global warming before the mid-term elections this November.

Political pressure is also hurting solar stocks in the New Year as electricity utilities in both California and Florida are trying to remove or slash incentives for homeowners to invest in solar panels.

The opposition argument to climate programmes like Build Back Better and the solar panels in California and Florida is all down to money, which effectively removes the benefit of fighting global warming from the equation. It’s exasperating for progressives and other climate advocates to watch.

But when it comes down to money, it’s the big funds that have the most of it, and they are voting this year with their wallets. While electric vehicles have become suddenly hot among consumers, 5 per cent of all vehicles in the US will be electric in 2022, according to a BloombergNEF report, investors are moving on to the batteries that power them.

Beyond that is the idea that carbon removal and storage, which is still very much in its infancy. Dozens of companies are working on ways to remove carbon from the air and sea, doing everything from burying it in the ground to making carbon-based cutlery and faux-leather goods.

None of these companies is making money; nor have they found a way to remove carbon that makes financial sense, compared to just buying a carbon offset contract. But the research is out there, and it’s being tested, particularly in agriculture. Investors say they can wait.

“Decarbonisation of the agriculture industry won’t happen overnight,” said Pfund. “But de-carbonisation of the transportation industry didn’t happen overnight either.”

David Callaway is founder of Callaway Climate Insights and former editor-in-chief of USA Today

Comments / 5

Related
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Energy Storage#Sustainable Energy#Dbl Partners#Droneseed#Climeworks#Esg#Blackstone Group#Invenergy Renewables Of#Goldman Sachs
Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Family Handyman

This Is How Much Gas You Should Keep in Your Tank

Nothing is more annoying when you’re ready to hit the road than realizing you need gas. Between the time it takes to fill up, the cost and the general inconvenience, you might wonder whether you can cruise a little longer without stopping. A better question is whether there’s actually...
TRAFFIC
dornob.com

Watch the Futuristic “Volar” Personal Flying Car Take to the Skies

Every time a startup releases renderings of a sexy new electric flying car, we’re simultaneously excited about how cool it looks and skeptical that it will ever actually fly. But finally, one of the most striking eVTOL designs in recent memory has taken to the skies, albeit as a half-scale prototype. UK-based Bellwether Industries has shared footage of a recent test flight of its Volar personal flying car, a sleek and futuristic multicopter-style vehicle with an electric propulsion system hidden by its curvaceous bodywork.
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy