Lord of the Rings: Amazon teaser reveals official title for ‘Second Age of Middle Earth’ TV show

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6CdN_0dppXjZu00

The title of Amazon ’s new Lord of the Rings series has been revealed.

The announcement came accompanied with a clip for the expensive series, which will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September.

The new series is officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .

Production on Amazon Studios’ eight-part series began in New Zealand last year, but is said to have wrapped filming in December.

Amazon bought the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for $250m (£183m) in November 2017.

The series, which is expected to last for five seasons, stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan and Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark.

Upon the release of the first image from the show, many fans wondered if elements of JRR Tolkien’s posthumous release The Silmarillion had been adapted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Doxi5_0dppXjZu00

This was due to the inclusion of the Trees of Valinor . In Tolkien’s books, the remainder of these trees’ light is caught in three jewels, which are referred to as Silmarils. These jewels are the focus of The Silmarillion .

However, the title appears to suggest the show will indeed be focused on the Second Age of Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022.

