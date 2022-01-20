ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Lula says reducing poverty is Brazil's priority, not fiscal containment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiaRe_0dppWM9Q00

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading opinion polls ahead of an October election, said on Wednesday that reducing poverty and inequality must be Brazil's priority over fiscal discipline.

Lula said at a news conference that budget resources must be increased on social programs even if that means sacrificing a constitutionally-mandated spending ceiling.

"We have to make inequality a priority and not the spending cap," he told reporters of independent websites.

"Brazil has to put the poor back in the budget and tax the rich," he said, referring to his Workers Party support for taxing corporate profit and dividends.

Lula, 76, governed Brazil from 2003-2010 and his government's social programs pulled millions of Brazilians from poverty. He spent time in jail on corruption charges that were later annulled, allowing him to run for office again.

He is expected to face far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential race this year, though neither man has formally declared his candidacy.

Lula's clear lead in early opinion polls has some investors worried that his return would deepen Brazil's budget deficit.

But despite his tough talk on cutting poverty, Lula drew praise from some investors as he again suggested he could name moderate Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate.

Some analysts said the comments helped boost the real to its strongest level against the dollar since November.

"I would have no problem if I had to share a ticket with Alckmin to win the election and to govern this country," Lula said.

Chief economist at Necton Investimentos, Andre Perfeito, said the comments were regarded as "a signal of fiscal responsibility on the part of an eventual Workers Party administration."

Lula criticized Bolsonaro for ignoring the pressing issues facing Brazil and dealing only with his personal interests and political self-preservation.

"I cannot want to be president to solve the financial system's problem ... for those who became richer in the pandemic," he said. "There is only one reason for me to be a candidate: to prove that Brazilian people can be happy again."

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Eduardo Simoes Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

China-Brazil ties to get boost if Lula wins, says ex foreign minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s relations with China have been stormy under its current far-right government and would stand to improve greatly if former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were elected in October, according to one of the leftist’s close aides. But a Lula administration would not...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Middletown Press

Lula leads election poll as Brazil frets about jobs, virus

Brazilians' worries about unemployment and the latest Covid-19 surge continue to chip away at Jair Bolsonaro's popularity, a poll found, leaving former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on track to win this year's election. The economy is the nation's biggest problem, according to 37% of those surveyed by Genial...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

WHO’s Ryan counters Brazil’s Bolsonaro and says no virus is welcome

BRASILIA (Reuters) – World Health Organization Emergency Director Mike Ryan on Wednesday refuted statements made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even bring about the end of the pandemic. In an interview earlier, Bolsonaro played down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron is Brazil's dominant coronavirus variant, minister says

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. "Regardless of any health measure you may try to adopt, it ends up coming in. Unfortunately, it already is the predominant variant in Brazil, we are seeing cases rising," Queiroga told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Containment#Corruption#Workers Party#Brazilians
Reuters

Brazil's Localiza says systems partially affected by 'cyber incident'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental company Localiza said on Tuesday it suffered a partial interruption of some of its systems due to a cyber security incident, according to a securities filing. Localiza Rent a Car SA, as it is formally known, added the systems are already being reestablished...
CARS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
AFP

Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. "We call on Mexican authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists, in particular, to take further steps to prevent attacks on them, including by tackling threats and slurs aimed at them," said Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

WHO chief makes case for 2nd term as Ethiopia criticizes him

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus laid out more plans Tuesday to fight the virus as he pitched his case for a new five-year term and faced criticism from his own country — Ethiopia — over his comments about the embattled Tigray region.Tedros, who like many Ethiopians goes by his first name, is running unopposed for a second term as WHO director-general. That makes his presentation to the U.N. health agency's executive board a bit of a formality, since he is all but certain to win re-election when the WHO Assembly takes place in May. Recently, Tedros, an...
POLITICS
AFP

West links Afghan humanitarian aid to human rights

Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit to Europe. On the final day of the Taliban's first official trip to Europe since returning to power in August, the fundamentalists held talks behind closed doors with several Western diplomats. The Taliban are seeking international recognition and financial aid. Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated since the group returned to power in August 2021, when international aid came to a sudden halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Oil rises towards $89 on Russia-Ukraine tension

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oil rose towards $89 a barrel on Wednesday, within sight of a seven-year high, supported by tight supply and geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East that raise concerns about further disruption. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy