Ragley man accused of pointing rifle at man, children on their own property
RAGLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Ragley man ended up behind bars Tuesday night after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint that he pointed a rifle at a local man and his children.
James Randall Crooks, 62, of Ragley, faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of criminal trespassing, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
Ivey said the original complaint was filed Sunday night, Jan. 16.
