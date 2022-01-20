ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragley, LA

Ragley man accused of pointing rifle at man, children on their own property

By Scott Lewis
 6 days ago

RAGLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Ragley man ended up behind bars Tuesday night after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint that he pointed a rifle at a local man and his children.

James Randall Crooks, 62, of Ragley, faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of criminal trespassing, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey said the original complaint was filed Sunday night, Jan. 16.

