Wyoming State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Stacker

compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Drew Jive
05-21

With all the publicity going to COVID19, have people stopped getting sick and dying from Influenza, strep throat and other viruses? Just wondering ....

newslj.com

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

CHEYENNE — Laramie County — and Wyoming as a whole — have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant. These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Waste Facilities Brace For Disposal of Toxic Solar Panels

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming in 2001 codified a reimbursement program for businesses and individuals to install rooftop solar power equipment. Known as net metering, the law allows for solar-powered buildings to stay on the power grid and to reap monetary credits from big energy producers like Rocky Mountain Power in exchange for power the solar equipment produces and pumps into the grid.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Ammunition Manufacturing Company Coming To Wyoming

Here's some good news for those grumbling about the shortage and price of ammunition. The Sheridan County Commission has approved a lease for a new ammunition manufacturing company to build a facility on lands in the Sheridan Airport Business Park. (Sheridan Media). Absaroka Valley Ammunition, LLC will lease Lot LA-9...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Over 1400 Acres Conserved in Wyoming

The Waliser family, in partnership with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, has conserved 1,421 acres of the Waliser Ranch near Saratoga, WY, according to a press release from the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust. Landowner, Ray Waliser, said, “I appreciate the opportunity to be able to do this –...
WYOMING STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
LIVINGSTON, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

In Wyoming, Volunteer Firefighters Are Critical

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the majority of the residents of Wyoming, it’s the volunteer members of their communities who keep their public lands and private properties safe from fire. Out of the 114 fire departments in the state of Wyoming, only seven are...
WYOMING STATE
msuexponent.com

BLM declares fire restrictions for more Wyoming counties

With especially hot and dry weather descending on Wyoming, the BLM on Tuesday began fire restrictions for its land in Campbell County. On Friday, the same rules go into effect on BLM land in Weston and Cook counties, according to a Monday press release. The “Stage 1” fire protections limit...
WYOMING STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Manufacturer Of Some Very Scary Guns Escapes To Wyoming

Kel-Tec CNC Industries is expanding its production capacity right here in Wyoming. That's perfect because what these folks produce some other state are flat out scared of. There will be a 33,000-square-foot facility in Rock Springs, WY, and a 125,000-square-foot industrial space in Cocoa, FL. KelTec firearms are researching what...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Air National Guard is “flying” for the brand

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - National Guard units across the country are struggling to pull in recruits. With recruitment down, the Wyoming Air National Guard looks to cowboy up by working with another wing from across the country. You’ve probably heard of “Ride for the Brand,” well, now you’re...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Third Grizzly Relocated to Park County Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022

Another grizzly has been captured and relocated to an area near Yellowstone National Park after getting involved with “anthropogenic attractants” elsewhere in Wyoming. After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department relocated another grizzly in 2022. The bear in question, a sub-adult male grizzly, was captured on July 16, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Hazy Smoke Has Returned To Wyoming

Have you noticed how hazy our afternoons have become over the past few days?. That's not humidity, though there has been some of that. It's smoke from Western fires. It is nowhere near as bad as it was last year at this time. That's because we are slowly coming out of a drought, so there are not as many fires.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

UniWyo Credit Union & Reliant Federal Credit Union Announce Proposed Merger

UniWyo Credit Union has announced a proposed merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union “pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership.”. These credit unions are both located in Wyoming and have a long history of community support and partnership. The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members and would result in an organization with nearly “$700 million” of combined assets, which would make it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
KGAB AM 650

Does Wyoming Have the Only City Called “Laramie”?

Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: These Are The Political Dog Days For Hageman And Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Question: Can challenger Harriet Hageman hold off a surging incumbent Liz Cheney here in the dog days of the Wyoming political season?. Not only is this the biggest political question in Wyoming, but this race for Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat offers...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Need A Career Change? This Is Wyoming’s Highest Paying Job

Let's say you're just getting out of high school and you still have no idea what you want to do as a career, or maybe you're in college and the field you've been studying in isn't quite what you'd hope it'd be, or maybe you're just looking for a change in general. If you're mainly motivated by a great salary, the website Zippia has you covered.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming One Catastrophe Away From Severe Increase In Gas Prices

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could be just one catastrophe away from a severe increase in the already sky-high fuel prices, industry leaders told a state panel studying Wyoming’s gas and diesel prices Friday. “If any of the refineries shut down, it takes more...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

