ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Have in Their Checking and Savings Accounts

By Casey Bond
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SB4cp_0dpjE6Th00

Choosing the right bank account is an important decision, as it can impact how easily you’re able to manage your daily finances. You might be wondering how many bank accounts you should actually have — and how much money you should keep in each one — so let’s explore.

See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023
Save More: GOBankingRates’ Best Savings Accounts 2023
Read More: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023

Which Bank Account, and for What?

Derek Ripp, a CFP and partner at Austin Wealth Management , suggests structuring your cash into three groups:

1. Routine, Recurring Expenses

These are the predictable bills that come in every month. Since you’ll need to access this money often, it’s a good idea to keep it in a checking account . A new GOBankingRates survey found that 90% of Americans have a checking account that they currently use. This type of account allows an unlimited number of withdrawals. Some offer higher interest rates, though you won’t (and shouldn’t) keep enough money on deposit to earn any significant returns.

Start by figuring out the lowest amount of money you need to cover your monthly expenses, then make sure you maintain at least that balance in your checking account at the start of each month. “The amount you hold here is up to you,” Ripp said. “Some people keep the bare minimum and others prefer more of a cushion.” In the GOBankingRates survey, researchers discovered 37% of Americans have $100 or less in their checking account and 19% have $100 to $500 in their account to cover expenses. It’s good to keep in mind that if you don’t keep enough money in your account, you could get hit with overdraft fees, which average a hefty $29.50 according to Statista.

So, be sure to monitor the balance regularly. Fortunately, most banks allow you to set up email and text alerts that notify you when the balance drops below a certain threshold.

2. Larger, Planned Expenses

Aside from daily spending, you might have plans for larger purchases over the next year or two. For example, you might be saving up for a new car, a major home repair or a big vacation.

These types of expenses can benefit from a sinking fund . This is a special savings account for irregular expenses that you know are coming and can prepare for. For example, if you’re planning to buy a car in one year, you can divide the cost of the down payment by 12 and set aside that amount in your savings each month. This helps spread the cost of a big-ticket purchase out over time so it’s more manageable.

A regular savings account is a great place to store your sinking fund. However, you can give your savings a boost by choosing a higher-interest account such as a money market deposit account or certificate of deposit (CD). This will help you increase the balance in your savings account. With 32% of Americans from the GBR survey saying they have $100 or less in a savings account, these types of accounts can help maximize savings and help you stay on track. Keep in mind that these types of accounts limit the number of withdrawals you can make and may even charge a penalty for withdrawing early, so it’s important to deposit money you know you won’t need for a while. Online banks are also a good option since the low overhead costs often translate to higher rates and lower fees for customers.

Don’t be tempted to invest this cash, though, since it’s best to not take risks with money you know you’ll need. Ripp said, “The amount of cash you set aside here may vary year to year, but these expenses are as important to consider as your immediate monthly expenses.”

3. Emergency Funds

Finally, it’s important to have money set aside for unplanned expenses, such as a medical emergency or bills that need to be covered if you lose your job. “This is money that is designed not to be spent, except in the event of a true emergency,” Ripp explained. “Having this cash available can save you from financial catastrophe should the worst occur.”

Even though you aren’t supposed to touch this money unless you absolutely have to, it’s important that the funds are readily accessible. That means they should be kept in a regular savings account. While it can be a good idea to choose a high-yield savings account that helps your money grow over time, be wary of online options that may require several days to transfer funds you need immediately.

If you are younger, Ripp said you may aim to set aside three months of savings. However, if you have a family or a lot of expenses, you should have at least six months socked away in an emergency fund. If you’re a business owner, freelancer or someone who has unpredictable income, nine to 12 months is ideal.

Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Much Cash Americans Have in Their Checking and Savings Accounts

Comments / 30

cheko
01-25

Interest on your own money is penny Compare what bank charge with your own money I took everything out I don’t trust bank anymore 🐀🇺🇸

Reply
15
Robert Lee Fidone
03-25

you know how can you even read the sad when you see the social engineering taking place. And you notice how they discriminate against young black women? they rarely if ever show young black woman with a successful black male. They'll always shows successful black male with a nice car nicely draft a suit a big house with the white woman. This is not by accident these are left wing Hollywood types trying to create division within the black race. That's why they do not show black women lesser with a black man who's working at Walmart

Reply
8
I am Cornhulio
2022-01-21

Love how most photos and couples are almost always biracial.

Reply(1)
23
Related
GOBankingRates

6 Ways To Get Cash Without an ATM Card

If you're in a situation where you need to get cash and don't have an ATM card -- whether you lost it, left it at home or simply do not have one -- what should you do?  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
GOBankingRates

6 Risks of Using an ATM

Most people never think twice about turning to an ATM if they need some cash. You enter your card and type in your PIN number, select the transaction type, choose the amount of money you wish to...
GOBankingRates

Is $5,000 Enough for Your Emergency Fund?

You may have heard that $5,000 should be the goal for an emergency fund. But is that right? Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Discover: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy